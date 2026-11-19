Antalya, Nov 19 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, met Japan’s Minister of Environment Hiroyoshi Sasakawa on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Turkey’s Antalya, holding discussions on circular economy, critical mineral supply chains and early warning systems.

“On the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, met with Mr Hiroyoshi Sasakawa, Minister of Environment, Japan, today,” Yadav posted on X.

Highlighting the discussions, the Union Minister said, “Our discussions focused on matters related to circular economy and critical mineral supply chains along with early warning systems. We also exchanged views on the ongoing negotiations in COP31.”

On Wednesday, Yadav highlighted India’s leadership in advancing global cooperation on disaster-resilient infrastructure at the CDRI Ministerial Dialogue on ‘Disaster Resilient Infrastructure for Climate Adaptation’, a side event at COP31.

He emphasised that climate action must go hand in hand with climate negotiations, with the success of international commitments ultimately measured by their translation into concrete action on the ground.

Yadav stressed the need for practical outcomes in adaptation, mitigation and resilience, backed by stronger international cooperation and collective efforts.

He highlighted the importance of knowledge sharing, technical expertise and capacity building, particularly for developing countries, to strengthen institutional capabilities and facilitate access to proven technologies.

Earlier this week, Yadav held a meeting with the President of the Negotiations for COP31, Chris Bowen, with discussions held on ongoing negotiations on matters related to mitigation, adaptation and climate finance.

“Glad to have met with Chris Bowen, COP31 President of Negotiations, on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya today. We had a detailed discussion on the ongoing negotiations on matters related to mitigation, adaptation and climate finance. Assured India’s support and its constructive role to the Presidency in the ongoing negotiations towards positive solutions,” the minister had posted on X.

Yadav also met United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell on the sidelines of COP31 and expressed India’s commitment to engaging constructively with the UNFCCC.

--IANS

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