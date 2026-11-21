Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) Bengaluru FC will look to extend their unbeaten start to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season when they host Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

With 10 points from their opening four matches, the Blues currently sit third in the standings and could move to the top with a victory. Mumbai City, meanwhile, are 11th with two points and will be eager to turn their fortunes around as the league resumes after the international break.

Bengaluru FC have made an encouraging start to the campaign, recording three wins and a draw from their first four outings. They began with a 3-2 victory over Sporting Club Delhi before registering a 2-0 win against Chennaiyin FC at home. A 1-1 draw away to NorthEast United followed, before Pep Muñoz's side returned to winning ways with a 2-1 triumph over FC Goa in their most recent fixture.

Despite their strong start, Muñoz believes there is still room for improvement, particularly in the final third. The Bengaluru head coach is pleased with the chances his side have been creating but wants them to be more clinical in front of goal. “I'm not worried about not scoring goals. I would be worried if we don't create the chances. We have to be more accurate to finish actions and to take chances,” he said.

Defender Menno Koch highlighted the importance of improving Bengaluru's defensive work inside the box. “We have to be more killers in our box,” he said. “If we keep it at zero, I'm really positive we’ll win the game,” he added.

Mumbai City FC, in contrast, are searching for their first win of the season under a new head coach, Ashvir Singh Johal. Assistant coach Anthony Fernandes described the club's current phase as one of transition following the departure of several experienced players and the arrival of new faces.

Their last outing against Sporting Club Delhi proved particularly unfortunate. Mumbai raced into a 2-0 lead through Muhammed Ajsal and Zothanpuia, but conceded three goals in the second half to eventually lose 2-3. The Islanders have since strengthened their squad with the arrival of striker Luka Majcen, who brings considerable experience of Indian football.

While the forward is aware of the expectations surrounding his signing, he is focused on contributing through his work rate and commitment. “Definitely, one of the things I was brought here for is goals. But goals are one thing that no one can promise you; I can promise to fight for every ball, to lead by example, to go in every tackle 100%,” Majcen said.

Bengaluru will look to build on their attacking momentum, with Borja Martínez among the players to watch. The Spaniard has been influential in the Blues' forward play, while the likes of Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri and Soham Varshneya offer further attacking options.

The two sides have faced each other 20 times in the League, with Mumbai City holding the advantage with 10 wins. Bengaluru have won seven encounters, while three matches have ended in draws. Their previous meeting at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in April 2026 ended in a goalless draw.

Bengaluru will be without Suresh Singh Wangjam, Chingambam Shivaldo Singh, Mihailo Perović and Haobam Ricky Meetei due to injuries. Mumbai's Wilmar Gil had returned to training shortly before the press conference, although his availability for the fixture remains uncertain.

--IANS

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