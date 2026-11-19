Johannesburg, Nov 19 (IANS) Reigning champions South Africa have taken the top spot in the World Test Championship 2025-27 points table after their strong nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening Test match at The Wanderers Stadium here on Thursday.

The Proteas, who had pushed themselves from No.3 to No.2 after their 2-1 Australia series win, now moved past the previous pole-sitters and 2021 champions New Zealand in the latest championship standings.

The recent victory took Temba Bavuma's defending champions to a PCT of 75% as the Blackcaps, who are currently engaged with India in the first of the two Tests in Wellington, stay second with a PCT of 72.22%.

Before the Johannesburg opener of the two-match Bangladesh series, South Africa were placed at No.2 with a PCT of 71.43%, sandwiched between the Kiwis' 72.22% and Australia's 69.23%. But the World No.1 Test side and the current WTC winners now hold the top spot in the Test Championship table as well.

Behind the trio, India are placed fourth with a PCT of 51.52%, and they need to pull up their socks in bid for a third WTC final, having fallen short in their previous two attempts for the title in 2021 and 2023.

Bangladesh's defeat sees them lose more PCT as they find themselves just above the sixth-placed England side. Bangladesh's PCT before the Jo'burg Test was 45.83%, which has now slipped to 40.74% and is marginally above the Three Lions' 38.54%.

The West Indies follow in a distant seventh with a PCT of 27.38% and have completed their 2025-27 cycle by winning their last assignment in Bangladesh 1-0 in the two-match series earlier this month.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan wrap up the top nine with a PCT of 15.48% and 3.33%, respectively. The two teams are in action for the second Test in Rawalpindi but were recently hit with slow-over rates that saw them lose WTC points.

Sri Lanka were docked 15 points, while Pakistan were penalised five WTC points for their slow-over offence during their drawn fixture in Rawalpindi. Sri Lanka's PCT had slipped from 33.33% to 15.47%, while Pakistan were reduced to 3.33%.

--IANS

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