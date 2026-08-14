August 14, 2026 9:56 AM हिंदी

Vaibhavi Merchant shares pics with her ‘fav girls’ Rani Mukerji and Rekha at Melbourne film festival

Vaibhavi Merchant shares pics with her ‘fav girls’ Rani Mukerji and Rekha at Melbourne film festival

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant gave fans a glimpse of her special bond with two generations of Bollywood icons - Rani Mukerji and Rekha.

The ace choreographer shared pictures with the actresses from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026.

Vaibhavi took to her social media account to share two pictures from the festival, including a selfie with Rani and another candid moment with Rekha.

In one of the posts, she wrote, “My fav girls” which featured Rani and Rekha indulged in a candid moment while another picture featuring Vaibhavi and Rani, carried the text, “At the Melbourne film festival celebrating Cinema celebrating excellence.”

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rekha is seen felicitating Rani Mukerji at the Melbourne Film Festival.

In the video, Rekha can be seen hugging Rani and felicitating her with a Banarasi shawl with younger actress hugging the veteran.

Rani can be seen in a stylish red suited avatar and Rekha is seen draped in her traditional Kanjivaram saree.

Talking about Vaibhavi’s association with Rani Mukerji, it goes beyond their professional collaboration. Vaibhavi and Rani have worked together on many memorable dance sequences, most notably the 2012 film Aiyyaa.

Vaibhavi choreographed Rani's three contrasting dance numbers in Aiyyaa - ‘Dreamum Wakeupum’, ‘Sava Dollar’ and ‘Aga Bai Halla Machae Re’.

Rani has also collaborated with Vaibhavi on Dil Bole Hadippa! Their association continued with Bunty Aur Babli 2, where Vaibhavi choreographed the track Tattoo Waaliye featuring Rani and Saif Ali Khan.

Talking about Rani Mukerji on the professional front, the actress who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades, was last in the third franchise of the female cop drama Mardaani.

–IANS

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