US Open: Navarro stuns Muchova; Townsend, Pegula, Noskova into Rd 4 (Roundup)

New York, Sep 5 (IANS) Emma Navarro produced the biggest upset of the US Open so far, while Taylor Townsend reached the fourth round for a second successive year as a busy day in the women’s singles draw saw several leading contenders survive contrasting challenges.

Navarro, a semifinalist at Flushing Meadows in 2024, ousted seventh seed Karolina Muchova 6-3, 7-5 in their first meeting. The American saved her best tennis for the closing stages, taking the final three games of both sets to complete her third victory over a Top 10 opponent since returning from a recent injury setback. Muchova, meanwhile, suffered her earliest US Open exit since 2022.

Sixth seed Linda Noskova also negotiated a difficult test, overcoming American 29th seed Ann Li 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-2 on Court 17. Noskova looked firmly in control after opening up a 6-2, 3-0 advantage, but Li fought back strongly to force a deciding set. The American even saved a match point in the second-set tiebreak with a forehand winner before levelling the contest. Noskova regained control when it mattered most, winning the last four games of the third set.

Taylor Townsend continued her impressive run by defeating 15th seed Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3 in a 2-hour, 27-minute battle. She appeared headed for a straightforward win after taking the opening set in just 30 minutes. Shnaider, however, rallied from 3-5 down in the second set and eventually forced a decider on her seventh set point.

The American responded emphatically, claiming the final three games to book another fourth-round appearance. Her reward is a blockbuster meeting with defending champion and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who extended her winning streak in New York to 16 matches with a straight-sets victory over Kamilla Rakhimova.

Third seed Jessica Pegula also survived a scare, recovering from a disastrous opening set to defeat 31st seed Leylah Fernandez 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in 2 hours and 11 minutes. The result keeps Pegula’s hopes of finishing the tournament as world No. 1 alive, although she must win her maiden Grand Slam title to achieve that feat. Her fourth-round opponent will be 36-year-old Sorana Cirstea, who continued her standout final season by beating 19th seed Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3.

Meanwhile, 11th seed Marta Kostyuk made another confident advance, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-2. After breaking clear early in the opening set, Kostyuk recovered from an early deficit in the second by winning six consecutive games to return to the US Open fourth round for the second straight year.

--IANS

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