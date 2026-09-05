Mouni Roy shares Janmashtami glimpse with Gaur Gopal Das, says conversation left her ‘happier and more fulfilled’

Mumbai, September 5 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy marked Janmashtami with a spiritual and heartfelt social media post, further sharing pictures from a meeting with spiritual leader and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das.

The actress described her conversation with him as a deeply meaningful experience that left her feeling “happier” and “more fulfilled”.

In the pictures, Mouni is seen dressed in an elegant white-and-red traditional saree, with her hair tied back and adorned with flowers. She is seen posing alongside Gaur Gopal Das, who is dressed in a saffron outfit.

Sharing the pictures, Mouni quoted Gaur Gopal Das, writing, “The happiest people are those helping others. Had the great fortune of conversing with Prabhu at length on the auspicious day of Janmashtami. Some conversations just stay with you... this one felt cathartic, deeply poetic in its own way, and left me happier and more fulfilled,” she wrote.

Talking about Mouni's journey in the entertainment industry, it began with television.

She made her acting debut in 2006 with Ektaa Kapoor's iconic family drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played Krishna Tulsi. Interestingly, she recently recalled that her entry into the showbiz world happened almost by chance.

After Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mouni appeared in shows including Kasturi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. It was Naagin, particularly her portrayal of Shivanya, that turned her into one of television's most popular actresses.

Her portrayal of Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev also earned her considerable recognition.

Her participation in reality shows, including Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, further showcased her dancing skills.

Mouni eventually made the transition to Hindi cinema and she appeared in films including Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China, London Confidential, Velle, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Blackout and The Bhootnii. She has also made special appearances in projects including KGF: Chapter 1 and Vedaa.

Meanwhile, Mouni's name has been doing the rounds in connection with Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20.

Reports in August suggested that the actress had allegedly been approached by the show's makers and was under consideration as a contestant. However, there has been no official confirmation from Mouni Roy yet.

–IANS

rd/