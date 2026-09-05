Avinash Mishra to Karan Wahi, Rithwik Dhanjani: Love I have for these two is unconditional

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Television actor Avinash Mishra has opened up about his special bond with his “Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestants Karan Wahi and Rithwik Dhanjani, saying that while he may not always be good at putting his feelings into words, he is deeply grateful to have the two actors in his life.

Avinash took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures featuring him with his close friends Karan and Rithvik.

For the caption, he wrote: “The love I have for these two is unconditional I’m not very good at expressing or putting them into words but I’m truly grateful to have them in my life (sic).”

Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty, is based on the American series Fear Factor. First launched as Fear Factor India, which later became Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi on 21 July 2008. A spin-off of the main series Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India was launched in 2020.

It is a reality game show where celebrities face their fears and perform extreme, phobia-busting stunts.

Avinash made his television debut in 2017 with Sethji. He then appeared in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ishqbaaaz, and Love on the Run. He has also worked in Zindagi Ke Crossroads, Mariam Khan – Reporting Live, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya, Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer, Titl and Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara.

Talking about Rithvikk, he made his acting debut in 2009 with Bandini. It was his work in Pavitra Rishta that helped him earn major stardom.

The actor had his first success with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. His film debut Jo Hum Chahein failed to leave a mark. The year 2013, marked a turning point in his career as he turned host with Yeh Hai Aashiqui, India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz and So You Think You Can Dance.

He made his web debut with I Don't Watch TV and has been part of successful web series including XXX and Cartel.

Meanwhile, Karan rose to fame after getting cast in the lead role of Ranveer Sisodia in the show Remix. He then became every girls’ crush with his portrayal as Dr. Siddhant Modi in the medical youth show Dill Mill Gayye.

The actor then ventured into reality the reality show space with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. He made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Habib Faisal's romantic comedy film Daawat-e-Ishq and later in Hate Story 4.

--IANS

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