BJP’s UP In-Charge Vinod Tawde to visit Lucknow today, hold key meetings on electoral roadmap

Lucknow, Sep 5 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary, Vinod Tawde, will visit Uttar Pradesh for the first time on Saturday in his capacity as the party’s newly-appointed state in-charge.

His visit is expected to focus on the organisation’s preparedness and the state’s electoral strategy.

During his first visit in the new role, Tawde will participate in a crucial review meeting to assess the political, electoral and organisational dynamics in Uttar Pradesh and deliberate on the road ahead for the party in view of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The BJP leader is scheduled to hold meetings in two sessions during his visit. He will interact with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries and other senior party leaders.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening the organisation at different levels, reviewing the party’s electoral preparedness and formulating a broader roadmap for party workers ahead of the upcoming political challenges in the state.

Tawde is also expected to seek feedback from senior leaders and functionaries regarding the functioning of the party organisation, its electoral prospects and areas where greater coordination may be required between the government and the organisation.

The meeting assumes significance as the BJP continues to assess its political strategy in Uttar Pradesh, one of the country’s most electorally significant states.

Additionally, the party leadership is expected to discuss measures aimed at strengthening its organisational structure and ensuring greater preparedness among its workers.

During the deliberations, the party may also lay the groundwork for a strategy under which tickets could be denied to more than 200 sitting MLAs in the upcoming electoral exercise.

UP Assembly elections are expected to be held in early 2027 to elect all 403 members of the Legislative Assembly.

--IANS

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