Hilary Duff gets emotional as kids start kindergarten, son enters ninth grade

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Hilary Duff is embracing a mix of emotions as her children reach major milestones.

Hilary took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of his children going to kindergarten while her teenage son is heading into ninth grade, leaving her feeling emotional, excited and proud all at once.

“All of this is (mixed emotions emojis) you feel me,” Hilary wrote in the caption.

An Avid user of social media,Hilary on August 19 had paid a tribute to her late friend Hayden Panettiere and recalled staying up late, chatting and gossiping.

She wrote as the caption: “Sweet Hayden. Really tough hearing this news. We lost touch through the years but I will always remember you as so hardworking and effervescent, with that big, gorgeous smile.”

“I remember staying up late, chatting and gossiping, and connecting because we were part of such a small sliver of people who actually understood the strange lot in life we were navigating... so young, with no real idea how to make sense of any of it,” she added.

“I so deeply wish this wasn't the end for you. Sending a heart full of love to your family, the many people you impacted and everyone who loved you. Rest easy.”

It was in 2002, when Duff stepped into the music industry, and her debut studio album, the Christmas-themed Santa Claus Lane, was released that year.

She later found greater success with her second album, Metamorphosis, which topped the Billboard 200 chart and earned a 4× Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

She also enjoyed significant commercial success with her subsequent albums, Hilary Duff and Dignity, as well as the 2005 compilation Most Wanted which all went to be certified platinum or gold.

Her fifth album was Breathe In. Breathe Out and her sixth album was titled Luck... or Something.

--IANS

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