Jesse Eisenberg reveals why losing his passport made his vacation ‘amazing’

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Actor Jesse Eisenberg opened up about his unexpected holiday ordeal in Turks and Caicos, revealing that losing his passport turned what he described as an otherwise challenging vacation into an “incredible experience.”

Eisenberg was talking to Jimmy Fallon on his chat show. A video clip from the chat had the two discussing how the vacation became an “incredible experience” after he lost his passport.

Fallon said that the actor got stuck there because he lost your passport and went on to show a picture of him standing by the pool. He went on to quip: “Looks like you're having a blast.”

Eisenberg replied: “Well, they told me to smile and that's how I smile. Yes. I'm not a beach person. You know, I went down there and like kind of this professional thing, a wife's colleague.”

“And so, you know, I don't like when it's hot or if there's sand or if people are happy. And so, but then on the second day, a miracle occurred, which is that I lost my passport. And then it was amazing because then I had a task.

The actor got busy, which made his vacation even better.

“I was on the phone with the embassy. I was on the phone with the airlines. I was walking around. I was with security. I went to the police station in Turks and Caicos. It turned out to be this incredible experience, you know,” said Eisenberg.

A stunned Fallon said: “Not what one would expect.”

Eisenberg added: “No, but I will say if you're anything like me and you go on a vacation, you know, with your family or something, you know, misplace it at least for a day or something. Misplace your passport.”

Did he get his passport back finally?

A disappointed sounding Eisenberg replied: “So yeah. So like I canceled it with the embassy. I was speaking to somebody. She was in the Coast Guard. It was fascinating. Why is she in the Coast Guard? But she's dealing with my passport. Not a good idea, you know. But anyway, like so and then finally, so I canceled it.”

“I reported my passport as lost, right. And then I got to the airport and they say, right this way. And of course we have your passport. And I was like, wait, how did you get it? And they were like, somebody brought it here.”

“And I was like, oh, I just canceled it. I didn't think to check the airport. Yeah, I'll tell you why. I was too distracted being happy about dealing with the embassy.”

--IANS

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