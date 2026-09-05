Venkatesh, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer 'January 12 Vidudala' unit shoots song in Mysuru

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (IANS) The unit of director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited entertainer, 'January 12 Vidudala', featuring actors Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead, has now shot a foot-tapping dance number in Mysuru.

Sources close to the unit of the film said that all four lead actors -- Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty were spotted at the shooting spot in Mysuru.

Actor Sriman, who is also part of the film, too took to his X timeline to share his delight about being in a song choreographed by Brinda master after eight years.

The actor wrote, "Rocking choreography by the legendary dance master BRINDA.It’s been almost eight years since I got a chance to be a part in her choreography Thank you DIRECTOR Anil ravipudigaru @AnilRavipudi."

For the unaware, the makers of the film had only recently announced the title of the film as 'January 12 Vidudala'. Prior to that, it was being tentatively referred to as #VenkyAnil5 / #NKRAR2.

Shine Screens, the production house producing the film, had taken to its social media timelines to announce the title announcement video. The title announcement video began on a nostalgic note, paying tribute to legendary filmmaker EVV Satyanarayana with a hilarious reference to popular comedy sequence from Appula Appa Rao. EVV remains one of the biggest inspirations for Anil Ravipudi, and the filmmaker once again showcased his admiration for the veteran director in his own unique style. The tribute seamlessly led to the title reveal, setting the comic tone for what followed.

The video featured Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty approaching Anil Ravipudi and asking him about the title of their film. Without any hesitation, the director replies, “January 12 Vidudala.” The actors, however, are left confused and quickly clarify that they are asking for the title, not the release date. What follows is a hilarious exchange filled with confusion and witty banter, before he finally reveals that January 12 Vidudala is indeed the official title of the movie.

Only a few days ago, the makers had released the first look of actor Venkatesh as Lt. Colonel Venkat Reddy in the film. The first look was revealed on the occasion of the star completing 40 glorious years in the film industry.

The poster showed Venkatesh in an Indian Army camouflage uniform, sporting sunglasses and a scarf, standing beside a rugged SUV. His composed stance and intense styling establish the image of a strict military officer.

The poster identified Venkatesh as Lt. Colonel Venkat Reddy, serving in the Indian Army and specialising in counter-terrorism and hostage negotiation. The Army insignia and crossed-swords emblem in the backdrop reinforced the military setting.

The combination of Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram is expected to be a major attraction, as their contrasting personalities and lively camaraderie are set to bring an exciting dimension to Anil Ravipudi’s trademark brand of entertainment.

Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film is being presented by Suresh Productions Archana, and Zee Studios.

Sources say that work on the much-awaited film was progressing at a brisk pace and that the prestigious project was shaping up as a grand-scale entertainer.

Keerthy Suresh stars opposite Venkatesh in the film, while Krithi Shetty is paired with Kalyan Ram. The film brings together an accomplished technical team, with GV Prakash Kumar composing its music, Sameer Reddy handling cinematography, Tammiraju taking care of the editing, and AS Prakash designing the production. S Krishna serves as the executive producer.

--IANS

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