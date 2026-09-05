Jackie Shroff remembers legendary music composer Salil Chowdhury on his 31st death anniversary

Mumbai, September 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered legendary music composer Salil Chowdhury on his death anniversary on Saturday, paying tribute to the musical maestro.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie Shroff shared a black-and-white picture of Salil Chowdhury seated at a piano. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Remembering the musical legend, Salil Chowdhury ji, on his death anniversary #SalilChowdhury”.

For the uninitiated, Salil Chowdhury passed away on September 5, 1995, aged 69.

Born on November 19, 1925, in Harinavi in Bengal Presidency, Salil Chowdhury was touted to be far more than a music composer. He was a songwriter, lyricist, poet, writer and theatre personality whose work spanned many Indian languages. He composed music for films in as many as 13 languages, including Hindi, Bengali and Malayalam.

He was also proficient in instruments including the flute, piano and esraj.

His first Bengali film as a composer was Paribartan in 1949. His entry into Hindi cinema came with Bimal Roy's ‘Do Bigha Zamin’ in 1953.

His soundtrack for Bimal Roy's Madhumati in 1958 remains among his most celebrated works. The film featured unforgettable songs such as “Aaja Re Pardesi”, “Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam Haseen”, “Dil Tadap Tadap Ke Keh Raha Hai” and “Ghadi Ghadi Mora Dil Dhadke”.

He followed it with a string of enduring compositions, including “O Sajna Barkha Bahar Aayi” from Parakh, “Itna Na Mujhse Tu Pyaar Badha” from Chhaya, “Aye Mere Pyare Watan” from Kabuliwala, “Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye” and “Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli” from Anand, and “Na Jaane Kyun” from Chhoti Si Baat.

He went on to work with some of the biggest names in playback singing including Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh, Manna Dey, Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle, and produced melodies that continue to be touted as evergreen.

–IANS

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