US Open: Chan, Joint deny Serena-Venus fairytale return in doubles thriller

New York, Sep 5 (IANS) Serena and Venus Williams’ much-anticipated return to US Open doubles ended in heartbreak as Chan Hao-Ching and Maya Joint survived a marathon contest to prevail in a deciding super tiebreak at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In a match that stretched to three hours on Friday evening, Chan and Joint held their nerve when it mattered most to beat the 14-time Grand Slam doubles champions 6-3, 6-7 (8), 7-6 [7] and move into the second round.

The result denied the Williams sisters a fairytale return to the tournament, where they had last partnered four years ago. Yet, the packed Ashe Stadium was treated to a contest that swung repeatedly between the two teams and ultimately required a super tiebreak to settle the outcome.

Chan and Joint established control early, taking the opening set 6-3. The Williams sisters, however, responded with renewed intensity in the second, refusing to give their opponents any opening on serve.

The set went all the way to a tiebreak, with neither pair able to break the deadlock through 12 games. Serena and Venus moved 5-3 ahead in the breaker after Serena produced a backhand volley winner, but Chan and Joint stayed within touching distance.

A winner from Chan at the net kept the fight alive before the Williams sisters earned another set point. Joint then found an unreturned serve to make it 6-5, only for Serena to double fault on the next opportunity.

The Williams sisters finally converted their fifth set point when Joint sent a forehand beyond the baseline, sending the contest into a deciding set and lifting the noise levels inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Momentum appeared to be firmly with Venus and Serena at the start of the decider, but Chan and Joint quickly turned the tables by moving 4-1 ahead.

The Americans refused to surrender and responded by winning three straight games to level the set. Both sides then held serve through the remainder of the set, forcing the match into a super tiebreak.

Serena and Venus made the perfect start, racing to a 5-0 advantage and moving within touching distance of a memorable comeback victory.

But the finish belonged entirely to Chan and Joint.

A series of costly mistakes from the Williams sisters allowed their opponents to claw their way back. Consecutive shots into the net reduced the deficit before Venus double faulted at 6-3.

Chan and Joint seized the opening and reeled off six consecutive points. Chan then delivered a volley winner on match point to complete one of the most dramatic victories of the tournament and end the Williams sisters’ return to New York doubles competition.

--IANS

vi/