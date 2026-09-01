US holdings in India rise to $390 billion

Washington, Sep 1 (IANS) The value of US portfolio holdings in Indian securities rose to $390 billion at the end of 2025, keeping India among the leading overseas destinations for American capital, according to preliminary data released by the US Department of the Treasury.

The figures are contained in the Treasury’s Preliminary Annual Report on US Portfolio Holdings of Foreign Securities at Year-End 2025, released on August 31.

The survey was conducted jointly by the Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

India ranked 12th among the countries and jurisdictions attracting the largest amount of US portfolio investment, unchanged from the previous year.

US holdings in India increased by $7 billion from $383 billion at the end of 2024, a rise of about 1.8 per cent, according to a comparison with the Treasury’s corresponding report for the previous year.

The overwhelming majority of the American holdings were in Indian equities.

US investors held $380 billion in Indian stocks at the end of 2025, compared with $373 billion a year earlier. Holdings of Indian long-term debt securities stood at $11 billion, up from $10 billion.

American holdings of Indian short-term debt securities were below $500 million, according to the Treasury’s reporting system.

The figures measure the market value of Indian securities held by US investors. They do not include foreign direct investment in factories, infrastructure or other physical assets.

The survey placed India ahead of mainland China, where American portfolio holdings were valued at $318 billion. US investors held $300 billion in Chinese equities and $17 billion in long-term Chinese debt securities.

US holdings in mainland China rose from $240 billion in 2024 but remained $72 billion below the value of American holdings in India.

India was also slightly ahead of South Korea, which attracted $384 billion in US portfolio holdings. Taiwan ranked 10th with $668 billion, while Australia placed 11th with $478 billion.

The Cayman Islands remained the largest destination for US portfolio holdings at $3.07 trillion, followed by the United Kingdom at $2.01 trillion and Canada at $1.89 trillion.

Japan attracted $1.48 trillion, while US holdings in Ireland stood at $1.18 trillion. France, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Germany were also among the top 10 destinations.

Overall, the value of US portfolio holdings of foreign securities climbed to approximately $19.3 trillion at the end of 2025 from $15.8 trillion a year earlier.

American investors held $15.25 trillion in foreign equities, accounting for nearly four-fifths of their overseas securities portfolio.

Foreign long-term debt holdings were valued at $3.61 trillion, while short-term debt securities accounted for $423 billion.

The rise in total overseas holdings was driven largely by equities, which increased from about $12.1 trillion in 2024. Long-term debt holdings rose from $3.35 trillion, while short-term debt holdings increased from $380 billion.

--IANS

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