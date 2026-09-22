Only T20I: India stumble to 32/4 as Japan eye historic upset

Sano, Sep 22 (IANS) Japan opted to spin their way through the historic clash and were firmly in control, restricting a star-studded Indian batting line-up to 32/4 in the five-over per-side contest, here at the Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano, Kanto. The hosts used just three bowlers and kept the Indian batters under constant pressure, making life difficult for the visitors.

India’s top three made just 12 runs in the innings, their lowest ever aggregate against an Associate side in 16 T20Is against Associate teams. Their top three's previous lowest was 21 runs against USA at Wankhede in 2026.

India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat first after a delay of nearly 2.5 hours because of a wet outfield. Sanju Samson began slowly, scoring seven off five deliveries, before Abhishek Sharma was bowled on the very first ball for a duck. Samson was caught out for nine in the next over and Ishan Kishan was caught out for three.

Iyer top-scored with 16 off 12 with Tilak Varma remaining not out on one. Shivam Dube was the man on strike for the final ball but he couldn’t get on top of it.

Charlie Hinze (2-17) was the standout bowler. Ibrahim Takahashi and Benjamin Ito-Davis also claimed one wicket each. Japan need 33 from 30 balls.

With India having a target and Japan knowing exactly what they need to chase, the task now rests with Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi to defend it.

Japan have bowled brilliantly to restrict India to a very gettable target of 33 and they now have five overs to chase down what would be a stunning upset.

Japan now have a real opportunity to produce one of the greatest moments in their cricketing history. The hosts will know that a composed chase could see them pull off a famous victory against one of the tournament’s strongest sides.

Brief scores:

India 33/4 in 5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 16, Sanju Samson 9; Charlie Hara-Hinze 2-17, Ibrahim Takahashi 1-13) against Japan.

--IANS

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