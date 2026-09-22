Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her 46th birthday featuring ‘Happy Birthday Amma’ cake, says she'll ‘continue to be herself

Mumbai, September 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor, who turned 46 on September 21, shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on Tuesday.

The actress gave her fans a look at the special cake prepared for the occasion and thanked everyone for their love and wishes.Kareena took to her social media account and shared a picture of a chocolate cake decorated with 46 candles and a large golden number “46” on top.

The cake was tied with a red ribbon and featured a message reading, “Happy Birthday Amma!”.Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Thank you, everyone.I have felt the love in each and every message you’ve sent my way… I’m forever grateful, and I will only and always continue to be myself… To make the best choices I can, with all your love and positivity by my side… Onwards and upwards, peeps!Love you all, always and forever.”

Kareena received many wishes from members of her family, including her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. Karisma shared a childhood throwback featuring the two sisters and wrote, “Happy birthday to the best sister ever. Always side by side, always twinning and winning. Love you mostest.”

Her sisters-in-law Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi also shared heartfelt birthday posts for Kareena.

Saba Pataudi had looked back at her relationship with Kareena and recalled meeting her and Saif during a shoot.

She also remembered being present when Kareena first met her father, late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Kareena’s close friend Amrita Arora also penned a playful birthday poem for her. Kareena responded by calling Amrita a “poet bro.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas also wished Kareena on her special day, sharing a picture of the actress in a saree and writing, “Happy Birthday Kareena. There will never be anyone like you.”

The two actresses have previously worked together in Aitraaz. Born on September 21, 1980, in Mumbai, Kareena comes from the illustrious Kapoor film family. She is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita and the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena made her acting debut with J.P. Dutta’s Refugee in 2000, opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Her first commercial success came with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai in 2001. It was her role as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that same year made her a household name.

Over the years, Kareena has established herself as a versatile actress with her roles in Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Talaash, Heroine, Udta Punjab, Veere Di Wedding, Good Newwz, Laal Singh Chaddha, The Buckingham Murders and Crew added to her filmography.

Her latest release is Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, which was released on September 18, 2026. Kareena plays DCP Ajooni Kohli in the film, which is inspired by true incidents involving police encounters.

–IANS

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