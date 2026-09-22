Shilpa Shirodkar meets ‘special person’ Namrata Shirodkar after nine months, says ‘next time we shouldn’t make it so long’

Mumbai, September 22 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar recently reunited with her sister and former actress Namrata Shirodkar after nine months, further giving fans a glimpse of their close bond.

Taking to her social media account, Shilpa shared a selfie with Namrata and revealed that the sisters had finally met after a long gap.

Calling Namrata her “special person”, Shilpa admitted that the nine-month separation was far too long and said they should not let so much time pass going ahead.

“When you meet that special person after 9 months. Next time we shouldn’t make it so long, ok? Love and more, Chintukli, see you soon again. ”

The picture shows the sisters posing closely together for a candid selfie. Shilpa is seen wearing an orange T-shirt, while Namrata is dressed in a muted brown top.

The two have often spoken about their close relationship, with Shilpa previously describing her younger sister as her “biggest support system”, “best friend” and “rock.”

The sisters come from an entertainment family and are the granddaughters of veteran Marathi theatre and film actress Meenakshi Shirodkar.

Namrata, who was born on January 22, 1972, went on to become a model and actress and was crowned Femina Miss India in 1993. Shilpa, born on November 20, 1973, followed her into acting and made her film debut with Ramesh Sippy’s Bhrashtachar in 1989.

Shilpa subsequently became known for films such as Kishen Kanhaiya, Trinetra, Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Gopi Kishan, Pehchaan, Bewafa Sanam, Mrityudand and Gaja Gamini.

After marrying Aparesh Ranjit in 2000, Shilpa moved to the UK and stepped away from acting to focus on her family. The couple have a daughter, Anoushka. She eventually returned to the screen with the 2013 television series Ek Mutthi Aasmaan. Her appearance on Bigg Boss 18 in 2024 brought her back into the spotlight.

Namrata, meanwhile, built her own career in Hindi, Telugu, Marathi and Malayalam cinema. She was seen in films including Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Kachche Dhaage, Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, LOC Kargil and Bride & Prejudice. She met Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu while working on Vamsi in 2000, and the two married in 2005. Following her marriage, Namrata stepped away from acting and focused on her family.

Namrata and Mahesh Babu are parents to two children, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

–IANS

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