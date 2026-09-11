Uruguay Foreign Minister arrives in New Delhi to attend BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Uruguay's Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Lubetkin is representing the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CLEAC) at the summit.

Taking to X, the MEA posted: “Pleased to welcome Foreign Minister of Uruguay, Mr. Mario Lubetkin , as he represents the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. India and CELAC are partnering to boost trade, tech sharing, and strengthening partnerships across the Global South.”

As BRICS Chair 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees. During the BRICS Summit, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance, according to a statement released by the MEA.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said leaders from across the world will gather in New Delhi over the next few days for the BRICS Summit, expressing confidence that the high-level meeting will witness positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind.

“Over the next few days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. I am confident that the Summit will see positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

On Thursday night, the venue for the summit, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, was being readied to host the high-profile gathering, with representatives and leaders from across the world expected to come together from September 12 to 13.

--IANS

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