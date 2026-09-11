Women's Asia Cup: 'We'll watch Pakistan-Sri Lanka game to strategise better for final,' says Deepti

Dubai, Sep 11 (IANS) India spinner Deepti Sharma said the team will closely watch the second semifinal between Pakistan and Sri Lanka to strategise the Women’s Asia Cup final, after her three-wicket haul helped women in blue beat Bangladesh by 40 runs.

Deepti returned figures of 3-26 as India restricted Bangladesh to 109/7 after posting 149/6 in the first semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium. The victory sent the seven-time champions India into the final, where they will face either Pakistan or defending champions Sri Lanka.

After the victory, Deepti revealed that India will watch the second semifinal as a team before deciding their approach for the title clash.

“After this game, we’ll sit together tomorrow, and we will see tomorrow’s game; that will help us to do more strategy towards the finals,” Deepti told reporters after the match.

Asked whether India would prefer to face Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the final, Deepti said the team would be prepared for whoever comes through.

“Actually, it depends on their result, but the Indian team is knowing about that. The team doesn’t take any team lightly. Doesn’t matter, like maybe Sri Lanka, Pakistan, or whoever comes in the final. We always think as a team about how we can do better in each and every game. As a collective team performance, how can we do better…” she said.

Deepti admitted India had fielding lapses but backed the team to perform in the final.

“As a team in fielding, we have been doing excellent work in training. We are doing practice sessions taking, you know, a number of catches as well as fielding also,” she said.

“I think that it will be a day here or a day there; it happens. But we are always up for the finals as a team in all three departments,” she added.

India produced a disciplined bowling effort after Shafali Verma’s attacking 64 off 40 balls had powered them to a competitive total on a slow Dubai surface.

Shafali struck seven boundaries and three sixes, while Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 24. Richa Ghosh chipped in with a quick 21 off 16 balls as India recovered from the early dismissal of Smriti Mandhana to post 149/6.

In reply, Bangladesh struggled to maintain momentum against India’s spin attack. Dilara Akter top-scored with 21, while Shorna Akter remained unbeaten on 22, but Deepti removed key batters Sohana Mostary and captain Nigar Sultana to put India firmly in control.

Nandani Sharma claimed 2-10, while Shree Charani and Prema Rawat took one wicket each as Bangladesh finished on 109/7 in their 20 overs.

--IANS

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