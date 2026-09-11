Preity Zinta on balancing motherhood and work: ‘I couldn’t have come here if I didn’t have help’

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actress and entrepreneur Preity Zinta has opened up about balancing motherhood with her professional commitments.

Speaking to IANS, the ‘Soldier’ actress stated that while managing multiple responsibilities is not easy, having a strong support system has made it possible for her to pursue different things in life. Preity said women are naturally capable of multitasking and highlighted how working mothers often continue to shoulder family responsibilities even after returning from work.

“Women are natural multitaskers. If you look at your mom or my mom, she might not have a job but her job is to look after my dad, three children, the household, so many things. So, women are natural multitaskers. Now women have become super women because there are a lot of women who are working and then they come home and they're still taking care of the kids,” she said.

Preity acknowledged that juggling a career and motherhood can be challenging, but said she considers herself fortunate to have the resources and support needed to manage both. “I am very lucky and fortunate and I'm very grateful to God that I have a lot more means so I can have help. I couldn't have come here if I didn't have help.”

The ‘Dil Se’ actress also stressed that while support can ease the challenges of balancing professional and personal responsibilities, it cannot replace a mother.

“Of course, no one can substitute for the mother but my mom is there, we have other people. So yes, it's not easy but then if you want different things in life then you have to put everything aside and see different things at different times. So obviously it's not easy but it's not that tough also when you have the means,” she added.

The ‘Veer-Zaara’ actor also praised women who manage work and family responsibilities without the same resources, saying their efforts deserve appreciation. “There are a lot of women who don't have the means and they are doing it. So when I look at those situations I say hats off to them and I'm very grateful to God that I do have those choices,” she said.

Preity Zinta is based in Los Angeles, California, where she lives with her American husband, Gene Goodenough, and their twins, Jai and Gia. The actress took an extended break from films to focus on her personal life, embrace motherhood and manage her business ventures.

After an eight-year hiatus, she made her return to the silver screen with the period drama “Batwara 1947,” directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Starring Sunny Deol, the film was released in theatres on August 14, 2026.

--IANS

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