Anupam Kher looks back at the 1980s: Was 28 and 65, both

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Amid the viral AI 80’s trend on social media, veteran actor Anupam Kher took a trip down memory lane as he revisited the decade when his journey in cinema began.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared an old autographed photograph. He recalled the irony of entering films at just 28 while portraying a 65-year-old man in his acclaimed debut Saaransh, helmed by Mahesh Bhatt.

He wrote in the caption: “IN 80’s I WAS 28 and 65…. Both!! Woke up in Vancouver to see everyone posting pictures of themselves from the ’80s! I had to search really hard for mine—and finally found this old autographed photograph.”

The actor added: “The irony is that when I entered films, I was only 28, but in Saaransh, I played a 65-year-old man! So here I am, sharing both versions—the 28-year-old actor and the 65-year-old character.”

Anupam shared that iit was the magic of “pictures, makeup, performances and life”.

“They allow us to become many people of many ages, while somehow remaining ourselves. Here’s to the happy ’80s—the decade when my journey in cinema began!”

Talking about Saaransh, the film also stars Rohini Hattangadi, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Suhas Bhalekar and Soni Razdan.

It is about an elderly Maharashtrian couple living in Mumbai who come to terms with the loss of their only son. This was the screen debut of Anupam Kher. It was produced and distributed by Rajshri Productions. It was chosen as India's official entry for the 1985 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and was not nominated.

Anupam was last seen on-screen in his 2025 film Tanvi The Great. It follows Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina.

Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.

--IANS

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