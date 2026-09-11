Viveck Vaswani recalls 9/11 attacks when he, Ashutosh Gowariker watched Monsoon Wedding: World had changed

Mumbai, September 11 (IANS): Actor-producer Viveck Vaswani took a trip down memory lane on Friday as he remembered September 11, 2001 attacks on America.

He recalled how his ordinary morning at the Toronto International Film Festival turned into a day the world would never forget.

Vaswani shared a throwback picture featuring himself with Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bose, dating back to the period when his first English-language film was being showcased at the festival.

Sharing the picture, Vaswani recalled being in Toronto on September 11, 2001, for the world premiere of his film. He wrote that it was an “early Toronto morning” and that he was “extremely excited” as it was his first English film and an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival.

He wrote, “At @tiff_net on the 11th of September 2001, my film had its World Premiere. It was an early Toronto morning, biting cold, I was extremely excited. My first English film and an official selection in #tiff. @ashutoshg… and me woke up early that day, 7am to see Monsoon Wedding. We got out of the cinema at 10am and the world had changed. America had been attacked. Today is the anniversary of that gruesome day. But we still haven’t learnt anything. Ah well, who is John Galt?”

The post comes on the 25th anniversary of the deadly September 11 attacks in the United States. For the uninitiated, in September 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four commercial aircraft. Two were flown into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, killing reportedly 2,977 people.

Meanwhile, talking about Viveck Vaswani on the professional front, has worked across acting, producing and writing, and has been associated with many films and television projects during his career.

–IANS

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