US Open: Rajeev Ram wraps up legendary career after men's doubles SF loss

New York, Sep 11 (IANS) Former doubles world No. 1 Rajeev Ram played the final match of his career in the US Open semfinals where sixth seeds German pair defeated three-time Flushing Meadows winners Ram and Joe Salisbury.

Ram and Salisbury, who won the US Open each year from 2021 through 2023, made another deep run at the season’s final major. But they fell short against 2024 ATP Finals champions Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-3, 6-4.

USTA CEO Craig Tiley, Ram’s college coach at the University of Illinois, and US Open Tournament Director Eric Butorac, Ram’s former doubles partner, paid tribute to the American’s career with an emotional ceremony after the match.

Ram and his longtime doubles partner Salisbury are the only duo in tournament history to complete a men’s doubles three-peat, and the Indiana native’s 26 consecutive US Open men’s doubles appearances are the most in history.

Despite falling to the German duo in the men’s doubles semifinals, Ram said he couldn’t have imagined a better way to say farewell to the sport. He could not hold back his emotions as he addressed the crowd, which included his family, friends and childhood coach.

"Honestly, it couldn’t have been better,” he told USOpen.org. “The whole thing, to me, couldn’t have been any better,” said the three-time champion. “My family was there. My wife and my mom were there. My college coach was there. My former partner Eric Butorac was there, and now he is the tournament director. My longstanding partner (Joe Salisbury), with whom I’ve shared so many good memories, was there with me as well."

Ram finished his career with six major titles, two in mixed and four in men’s, and 32 ATP doubles titles. He reached the No.1 ranking in 2023, won six Masters titles and two Olympic silver medals, and was a key contributor to the U.S. Davis Cup team.

But it was at the US Open where he experienced a remarkable run of domination. He and Salisbury reeled off 20 consecutive wins, including three consecutive titles from 2021 to 2023, a feat that no other men’s team has ever achieved.

"Hopefully somebody will do it at some point, but I guess we can say we had it for a while," Ram said.

Meanwhile, Krawietz and Puetz will face reigning Australian Open champions Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski for the trophy. The fifth seeds ousted top seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten 7-6(4), 6-2.

--IANS

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