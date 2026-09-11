India Inc aligns ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision with business strategies, disclosures: Report

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) India Inc is increasingly aligning the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision with their business strategies and disclosures, with aerospace and defence, automobiles and banking emerging as the strongest sectors to meet the national development agenda, according to a report released on Friday.

The State Bank of India (SBI) Research report said its NLP-based analysis of 66 annual reports of 33 companies shows that this ambition is also increasingly embedded in corporate disclosures, with governance and digital transformation emerging as prominent cross-cutting themes.

Its in-house ‘Viksit Bharat Disclosure Index’ ranked aerospace and defence highest, followed by automobiles and banking, indicating these sectors are most actively linking corporate priorities with the goal of building a developed, self-reliant and globally competitive India by 2047.

The sectoral analysis further revealed differentiated pathways towards development.

IT is particularly oriented towards Digital Transformation, Energy towards Innovation, Power towards Sustainability, while Banking combines Governance, Digital Transformation and Human Capital, said the report.

The ‘Sapta Dhara’ mapping reinforces this multidimensionality, with Technology and Innovation, Manufacturing, Connectivity and Infrastructure and Green and Blue Economy emerging as the strongest areas of corporate–national convergence, while Defence, Agriculture & Food Production and Soft Power retain more domain-specific relevance.

The future-oriented disclosures add a forward-looking dimension, signalling investment, expansion, technological upgrading, capacity creation and strategic transformation rather than merely reflecting current performance, with Banking, Automobiles and Aerospace & Defence showing the strongest future-oriented language, followed by Metals and Food Processing, said the report.

It further stated that corporates must move beyond broad thematic references and embed the ‘Viksit Bharat’ priorities into their business strategies, capital expenditure plans, technology adoption, supply chains, workforce development and measurable sustainability targets.

“Sectors such as Power and Electrical Equipment require stronger alignment. Greater emphasis is needed on renewable-energy integration, grid modernisation, energy storage, smart equipment, indigenous manufacturing, research and development, and workforce skilling,” it noted.

Banking, IT, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and other sectors must act as key enablers by providing finance, digital solutions, clean technologies, innovation and resilient supply chains to sectors where alignment remains relatively weak.

“Companies should establish time-bound targets, outcome-based indicators and transparent disclosures to demonstrate how their investments contribute to national development priorities,” said the SBI report.

—IANS

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