September 11, 2026 11:26 AM हिंदी

MP CM Yadav watches ‘Hanuman Ansh’; says film promotes faith, social service

MP CM Yadav watches ‘Hanuman Ansh’; says film promotes faith, social service

Bhopal, Sep 11 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav watched the feature film 'Hanuman Ansh', based on the life of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, and praised its portrayal of faith, devotion and India's spiritual traditions.

CM Yadav watched the film at a private plaza in the Kolar area of Bhopal on Thursday and appreciated its subject, presentation and performances of the actors.

He said the film provides an insight into the spiritual traditions associated with Neem Karoli Baba and devotion to Lord Hanuman.

“Hanuman Ansh is a medium to understand our faith, spiritual traditions and the path of devotion to Lord Hanuman. The film effectively presents the spirit of worship and service and the power of devotion to bring about social reform,” CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister also praised actor Shobhinav Satya, who plays the role of Neem Karoli Baba, saying his performance brought the character alive.

CM Yadav said films based on the lives of saints and spiritual figures could help connect the younger generation with India's cultural and spiritual heritage. “Our cultural and spiritual traditions have always drawn inspiration from the lives of saints. Films on such subjects can play an important role in connecting the younger generation with its roots, values and spiritual heritage,” he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people of Madhya Pradesh to watch the film, saying it carries a message beyond devotion.

He said the film encourages people to follow the values of service, dedication, compassion and goodwill towards others.

The CM also wrote on X, " Today, I watched the much-discussed film ‘Hanuman Ansh’ with the workers. This film, centred on the life story of Neem Karoli Baba, inspires us with integral humanism, service, and the welfare of the proletariat class. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the entire team of the film for this meaningful and inspiring presentation."

The film's focus on Neem Karoli Baba's life and his spiritual association with Lord Hanuman has generated interest among audiences, according to the statement.

The screening was attended by people associated with the film and other guests. CM Yadav's comments came after he watched the film and also praised the acting and presentation.

--IANS

pd/dpb

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