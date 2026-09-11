'DC' makers gift costly BMW cars to Lokesh Kanakaraj, Arun Matheswaran, Anirudh

Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) The makers of National Award winning director Arun Matheswaran's film 'DC' have now gifted costly BMW cars to the film's hero, director-actor Lokesh Kanakaraj, and its music director Anirudh in the wake of the film going on to emerge a huge blockbuster.

Taking to its social media timelines, Sun Pictures, the production house that has produced the film, posted a video of producer Kalanithi Maran gifting the cars to the director, hero and music director of the film and wrote, "Mr. Kalanithi Maran congratulated and presented the keys to brand-new BMW cars to Arun Matheswaran, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh, for the success of Blockbuster #DC!"

The film, which emerged a blockbuster, came in for praise from the critics and audiences as well. In fact, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu had showered praise on 'DC', calling it an "original and outstanding film".

Mahesh Babu had taken to his X timeline to share his thoughts on the superhit Tamil film DC, featuring Lokesh Kanakaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. He had said, "#DC… what an original and outstanding film! Just too cool… Loved every bit of it!! Congrats to the entire team…"

A pleasantly surprised Arun Matheswaran had responded to Mahesh Babu's post, saying, "Thank you so much, sir! This truly means a lot to me. Seeing you watch and appreciate #DC is incredibly special. Really grateful for your love and kind words."

For the unaware, Lokesh Kanakaraj played a character called Devadas in the film, while Wamiqa Gabbi played a character called Chandra and actress Sanjana A K played a character called Parvathi.

The film had dialogues by Arun Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob with additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan.

Music for the film was by Anirudh and cinematography was by Mukesh G. Editing for the film was by G K Prasanna and art direction by Kannan S.

It may be recalled that Lokesh Kanakaraj had undergone martial arts training for this film. Lokesh underwent martial arts training in Thailand for this film soon after he had directed Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', which hit screens worldwide on August 14 last year.

--IANS

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