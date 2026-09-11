Rashmika Mandanna: I know how much it takes to keep believing in yourself, saying yes to possibilities

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna says that when she looks back at her own journey, she knows how much it takes to keep believing in yourself, working hard and saying yes to possibilities that can take you somewhere you may never have imagined.

Rashmika said in a statement: “Every journey begins with an opportunity and the courage to take that first step. When I look back at my own journey, I know how much it takes to keep believing in yourself, working hard and saying yes to possibilities that can take you somewhere you may never have imagined.

The actress has partnered with Hybe India auditions, which aims to discover, nurture and develop talent across India with the potential to connect with audiences globally. Hybe is known for launching and managing some of South Korea’s biggest K-pop acts, including BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, and ILLIT, through its various labels.

Rashmika feels it is a first-of-its-kind opportunity in India.

“Honestly, I think this is a first-of-its-kind opportunity in India, and I’m incredibly excited to be partnering with HYBE INDIA on this journey. HYBE is a name known across the world for creating some of the biggest artists and global voices, and the fact that they are looking to India to discover young talent is really exciting,” said Rashmika.

She added: “There are so many young girls across the country who dream of becoming artists, performers and role models, and I hope they make the most of this opportunity. I hope every girl who has a dream gives herself that chance.”

Talking about films, the actress was last seen on screen in Cocktail 2 directed by Homi Adajania, co-written by Luv Ranjan. It is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail and stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

She will next be seen in Ranabaali. The film follows a rebellious warrior in 1870s South India during the great famine who confronts a British commissioner while protecting his region and people.

--IANS

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