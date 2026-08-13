UPT20 League: No pressure of captaincy; we are built for challenges, says Meerut's Rinku Singh

Lucknow, Aug 13 (IANS) Meerut Mavericks captain Rinku Singh expressed sheer confidence in his squad's consistency and said they are expecting to perform well in the upcoming Season 4 of the UPT20 League.

"Our team has consistently performed brilliantly; we have played the finals for the last three seasons and won the title as well. There is no pressure of captaincy; we are built for challenges! My strategy is very straightforward: I tell every player in the team to give their 100% on the field without any pressure whenever they get a chance," Rinku Singh explained in the Captains' Meet, the official countdown to Uttar Pradesh’s most prestigious cricketing event held in Lucknow on Thursday.

League Chairman Dr. Sanjay Kapoor unveiled the blueprint and special initiatives for the upcoming season in the presence of the captains and representatives from all six franchise teams. With a massive prize pool of ₹3 crore at stake, the 34-match tournament will be broadcast live across 150 countries globally.

The star-studded event featured the leadership of all six franchises on stage, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Lucknow Falcons), Rinku Singh (Meerut Mavericks), Sameer Rizvi (Kanpur Superstars), Madhav Kaushik (Noida Kings), Aryan Juyal (Gorakhpur Lions), and Bhupendra Yadav (representing Kashi Rudras).

Setting a deeply collaborative tone, Chairman Dr. Sanjay Kapoor addressed the media with a heartfelt message. "This league does not belong to one individual, but to all of us. The media is a part of our family. Until you are completely satisfied, neither the soundbites will stop nor the photographs. If there are any shortcomings, please forgive us; together we will make this festival a success," he stated.

The tournament will kick off on August 14 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium with a glittering opening ceremony featuring live concerts by musical maestro Shankar Mahadevan and celebrated singer Jasmine Sandlas, complemented by synchronised drone and light shows.

In a major, fan-first initiative aimed at providing relief to stadium-goers, Dr. Kapoor also announced that all food and beverages, including drinking water, will be sold strictly at Maximum Retail Price (MRP) inside the venues.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the league and Rajeev Shukla's vision for unearthing grassroots talent, Dr. Kapoor shared a remarkable success story from the UPCA Speed Hunt.

"We conducted the Speed Hunt without charging any trial fees. Shubham Gautam, who bowled at speeds of 144-145 kmph, entered the auction with a base price of ₹2.5 lakh and was eventually sold for ₹21.5 lakh. This is the biggest success of this league," he proudly noted.

The franchise captains also shared their insights and strategies ahead of the season. Lucknow Falcons captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar reflected on his team's past campaigns, stating, "In the last two seasons, our team's performance was not up to expectations, and we missed out on the trophy. This time, we identified our weaknesses in the auction and have built a balanced team. While IPL experience will be useful, T20 cricket is a game of 11 players. We will step onto the field creating a positive atmosphere to clinch the title this time."

Representing the defending champions Kashi Rudras on behalf of unwell skipper Karan Sharma, Bhupendra Yadav assured fans of their solid groundwork. "Our captain Karan Sharma could not be present today due to illness, but our team's preparations are very strong thanks to the training camps running for the past several weeks. Stepping in as defending champions is a responsibility. The result is not in our hands, but we will play our best cricket on the field," Yadav affirmed.

Young captains Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Kaushik, and Aryan Juyal echoed a unified sentiment, emphasising that the UPT20 League has provided them with the ultimate platform to prove their talent. They highlighted the influx of new and energetic players into the squads this year, promising an incredibly thrilling competition.

--IANS

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