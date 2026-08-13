BLA releases video of attacks on Pak military in Balochistan

Quetta, Aug 13 (IANS) The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Thursday released a video showing the planning and attacks carried out by its fighters on two Pakistani military positions near Quetta last month.

In the 12-minute 55-second video released by BLA’s media channel ‘Hakkal’, the Baloch fighters were shown preparing a model and briefing about the planning before the attack.

“The footage shows fighters opening fire with rocket launchers and other weapons, entering one of the positions and moving through the site. Military property is shown burning, while fighters can be seen collecting weapons, ammunition and other equipment,” The Balochistan Post reported.

The video also showed bodies said to be of Pakistani military personnel.

“The BLA said after the July 31 attacks that its fighters had killed 14 Pakistani military personnel, overrun two posts and seized weapons, ammunition, communications equipment and other military hardware. The group said nine personnel were killed at Wali Thangi and five at Spin Karez. It also said two of its fighters, Mir Alam Kiyyazai alias Salman and Noor Ahmed Sumalani alias Notak, were killed during the operation,” the Balochistan Post added.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the group has claimed responsibility for 38 operations across Balochistan targeting Pakistani forces that resulted in the deaths of over 32 military personnel and operatives and injuries to dozens of others.

It noted that the attacks were carried out between August 1 and 8. The spokesperson said that the group targeted Pakistani military convoys, vehicles, camps and foot patrols, as well as trade routes, bridges, railway infrastructure, police posts and vehicles transporting minerals and other goods.

According to the statement, the BLA fighters destroyed several Pakistani armoured and military vehicles, a quadcopter, bridges and a railway track during the operations. The group further claimed that military equipment was seized and that a Pakistani military intelligence operative was executed who was held in its custody.

–IANS

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