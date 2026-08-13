August 13, 2026 10:43 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar meets Liberian FM, discusses safety and security of commercial shipping

EAM Jaishankar meets Liberian FM, discusses safety and security of commercial shipping

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday met Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Liberia's Foreign Minister, and discussed safety and security of commercial shipping, mining, health, agriculture, water and training.

"Delighted to meet Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia. Congratulated her on the inauguration of new Embassy of Liberia in New Delhi today. Had productive conversation on safety and security of commercial shipping, mining, health, agriculture, water and training," EAM Jaishankar said on social media platform X.

"Our meeting also focused on much-needed UNSC reforms. Confident that our South-South cooperation will continue to strengthen," he added.

The Liberian Foreign Minister arrived in India earlier on Thursday.

While extending a warm welcome to Liberia's Foreign Minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Warmly welcome Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia on her arrival in New Delhi. The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the warm and close ties between India and Liberia."

On Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar met a Parliamentary delegation from Liberia for a peer learning programme and reaffirmed commitment towards deeper Global South partnership.

"A pleasure to meet a Parliamentary Delegation from Liberia visiting India for the IBSA‑funded peer‑learning programme. Exchanged views on development programmes, sharing the experience of Jan‑Dhan Yojana, MUDRA Yojana, SVAnidhi, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana, and Mission Amrit Sarovar. Appreciated their interest and reaffirmed our commitment towards deeper Global South partnership," EAM Jaishankar said on X.

The delegation comprised members of the Liberian Senate and the House of Representatives and members of the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia, led by Ellen‑Attoh Wreh, along with representatives of UN Women.

The delegation also met Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The delegation is on a visit to India from August 10-15 on a South‑South Peer Learning Mission, organised with the support of UN Women and funded by the governments of India, Brazil and South Africa through the India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) Fund, administered by the United Nations Office for South‑South Cooperation.

Both sides had a substantive exchange on areas of shared interest and expressed their commitment to deepening cooperation between the two countries within the framework of South‑South cooperation, according to the statement released by the Ministry.

--IANS

ksk/khz

LATEST NEWS

No pressure of captaincy; we are built for challenges, says Meerut's Rinku Singh at the Captains' Meet ahead of the UPT20 League Season 4 in Lucknow on Thursday. Photo credit: UPCA

UPT20 League: No pressure of captaincy; we are built for challenges, says Meerut's Rinku Singh

Dipak's four-fer, Ghadigaonkar's fifty seal 7-wicket win for Charaideo Sunrisers in match number 25 of the Assam Premier League 2026 at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on Thursday. Photo credit: APL 2026

APL 2026: Dipak's four-fer, Ghadigaonkar's fifty seal 7-wicket win for Charaideo Sunrisers

EAM Jaishankar meets Liberian FM, discusses safety and security of commercial shipping

EAM Jaishankar meets Liberian FM, discusses safety and security of commercial shipping

'Rahul Gandhi turned foreign policy critique into cheap political theatre'

'Rahul Gandhi turned foreign policy critique into cheap political theatre'

Chasing ‘Cricket Nirvana’ - Moises Henriques sets sights on guiding Portugal to T20 WC

Chasing ‘Cricket Nirvana’ - Henriques sets sights on guiding Portugal to T20 WC

Lawmsangzuala's hat-trick inspires Jamshedpur FC to six-goal rout of Indian Air Force FT in the final Group C fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: Lawmsangzuala's hat-trick inspires Jamshedpur FC to six-goal rout of Indian Air Force FT

Shivam Sharma stars as Outer Delhi Warriors edge West Delhi Lions by five wickets in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: DPL

DPL 2026: Shivam stars as Outer Delhi Warriors edge West Delhi Lions by five wickets

No ship can safely pass Hormuz without our permission: Iranian army (File Image)

No ship can safely pass Hormuz without our permission: Iranian army

BLA releases video of attacks on Pak military in Balochistan (File Image)

BLA releases video of attacks on Pak military in Balochistan

Ridhima Dilawari maintains three-shot lead, eyes fourth title in 12th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) 2026 at the picturesque Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo credit: WPGT 2026

WPGT 2026: Ridhima maintains three-shot lead, eyes fourth title in 12th Leg