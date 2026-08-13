135th Durand Cup: Lawmsangzuala's hat-trick inspires Jamshedpur FC to six-goal rout of Indian Air Force FT

Ranchi, Aug 13 (IANS) An explosive second-half performance, headlined by a 25-minute hat-trick from 17-year-old Lawmsangzuala and a playmaking masterclass from Aman C.K., powered Jamshedpur FC to a resounding 6-0 2in over Indian Air Force FT in the final Group C fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Birsa Munda Stadium on Thursday.

Raynier Fernandes opened the scoring for the Red Miners in the fourth minute before Lawmsangzuala struck twice after the break. Aman C.K. added Jamshedpur's fourth, with Lawmsangzuala completing his hat-trick in the 80th minute. Rayan C. then capped the dominant display with a sixth goal.

The emphatic victory moved Jamshedpur FC into contention as the second-best second-placed team in the tournament. Their place in the quarterfinals will be confirmed after the final group-stage match later this evening.

Heading into the contest, Jamshedpur FC made just one change to their starting lineup and lined up in an attacking 4-3-3 formation. Albino Gomes started in goal, protected by Nikhil Barla, Pratik Chaudhari, Provat Lakra and Lalriathpuia Chawnghlut in defence. Shagolsem Rashithoi Meitei, Pronay Halder and Raynier Fernandes anchored the midfield, while Sanan Mohammed K, Aman CK and Devendra Murgaokar formed the attacking trio.

Indian Air Force FT also made a solitary change, with Shibinraj Kunniyil coming into goal for their 4-3-3 setup. Mohd Aqib, Amaldas K. R, Umar Farooq and Jijo Jerone formed the back four, with Mohammad Danish, Samuel K. V. and Naorem Somananda Singh in midfield. Alkesh A. S, Akhish Cyril and Aman Khan led the frontline.

Jamshedpur FC asserted their dominance almost immediately, taking the lead in the fourth minute. Aman C.K. embarked on a brilliant run that opened up the Air Force defence before picking out Raynier Fernandes, who calmly finished off the well-worked move.

The Airmen struggled to settle into the contest during the opening quarter, with Jamshedpur's movement and pressing repeatedly disrupting their attempts to build from the back. The Red Miners continued to dictate the tempo as the first half progressed, with Nikhil Barla coming close to doubling the advantage when his powerful effort narrowly missed the target.

Indian Air Force's frustration resulted in a yellow card for Umar Farooq in the 25th minute after a mistimed challenge. Jamshedpur continued to control proceedings following the hydration break, with Shibinraj Kunniyil producing an excellent save to deny a free-kick that appeared destined for the top corner.

Albino Gomes was called into action at the other end for the first time soon after, comfortably dealing with a long-range effort from Samuel K V. Despite Jamshedpur's dominance, the Airmen had a golden opportunity to level the contest in stoppage time. Albino parried an effort into the path of Aman Khan, but the forward somehow failed to convert the rebound from close range, leaving Jamshedpur with a 1-0 lead at half-time.

The second half began at a slower pace, with neither side able to create a clear opening during the opening ten minutes. However, the introduction of 18-year-old Lawmsangzuala changed the complexion of the contest.

Aman C.K. once again provided the spark in the 55th minute, racing down the right flank before delivering a precise cross for Lawmsangzuala, who calmly finished from close range to double Jamshedpur's advantage.

The combination proved impossible for the Airmen to contain. In the 64th minute, Aman C.K. registered his third assist of the afternoon, setting up Lawmsangzuala for another composed finish as Jamshedpur moved 3-0 ahead.

Indian Air Force's frustrations continued, with substitute Amarnath booked in the 65th minute as the Red Miners took complete control of the contest.

Aman C.K. finally got his name on the scoresheet in the 71st minute. Raynier Fernandes chose to square the ball to his teammate rather than shoot himself, allowing Aman to turn inside the box and calmly place a left-footed finish into the net.

Lawmsangzuala completed his remarkable hat-trick in the 80th minute, with Aman CK once again at the heart of the move. The winger delivered his fourth assist of the afternoon with a superb cross, which Lawmsangzuala met with a powerful point-blank header.

Jamshedpur refused to ease off even after the final hydration break. Seventeen-year-old substitute Rayan C added a sixth in the 84th minute after latching onto a pass from Lawmsangzuala before drilling a left-footed effort into the bottom corner.

Shibinraj Kunniyil produced several impressive saves throughout the second half to prevent the scoreline from becoming even more emphatic, but Jamshedpur's attacking quality ultimately proved overwhelming.

The 6-0 victory kept Jamshedpur FC's qualification hopes alive. They moved into second place among the best second-placed teams behind East Bengal FC, with their quarter-final fate resting on the outcome of the final Group D fixture between Shillong Lajong and Langsning FC.

--IANS

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