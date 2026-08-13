APL 2026: Dipak's four-fer, Ghadigaonkar's fifty seal 7-wicket win for Charaideo Sunrisers

Guwahati, Aug 13 (IANS) Charaideo Sunrisers dominated proceedings as they chased down 129 in commanding fashion to beat Jorhat Stallions by seven wickets in match number 25 of the Assam Premier League 2026 at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati, on Thursday.

With this win, Sunrisers jump to fifth place on the points table.

Skipper Sumit Ghadigaonkar anchored the chase with an unbeaten fifty, and a late assault from Reshabh Dipak finished things off in style for Sunrisers. In the first innings, Reshabh Dipak was the standout performer with the ball, picking up four wickets.

Having opted to field first, Sunrisers struck early by removing Erik Roy cheaply, with Aditya Roy Chowdhury following soon after to have Stallions in a spot of bother at 25/2. Swarupam Purkayastha kept the scoreboard ticking as he top-scored with 28 off 24 balls before falling to Dipak.

Rajveer Singh chipped in with 22, while Dyutimoy Nath provided a brief flourish with 19 off just 7 balls before both batters departed in a span of two overs as Jorhat Stallions lost momentum in the middle overs. The lower order carried Stallions to help them post a modest 128/8 in their 20 overs.

Reshabh Dipak finished with excellent figures of 4/18, while Dibakar Johori picked up two wickets, and Himanshu Saraswat and Abhishek Kumar Sing chipped in with one apiece.

In response, Charaideo Sunrisers made light work of the target as the openers put on a 58-run stand to lay the platform. Pradyun Saikia got things going with a brisk 25 off 20 balls before being bowled by Dyutimoy Nath. Hrishikesh Tamuli and Kalam Reja both fell cheaply in the middle overs too, giving Stallions a glimmer of hope.

However, Ghadigaonkar held firm throughout, remaining unbeaten on 56 off 44 balls with five fours and two sixes. Dipak then capped off an excellent bowling performance by producing a stunning late cameo, smashing an unbeaten 34 off just 11 balls with four sixes to lift Charaideo Sunrisers to 130/3 in 14.3 overs, sealing a comprehensive seven-wicket win.

Brief scores:

Jorhat Stallions 128/8 in 20 overs (Swarupam Purkayastha 28, Rajveer Singh 22; Reshabh Dipak 4/18, Dibakar Johori 2/24).

Charaideo Sunrisers 130/3 in 14.3 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 56*, Reshabh Dipak 34*; Dyutimoy Nath 2/27, Abhilash Gogoi 1/22).

Result: Charaideo Sunrisers beat Jorhat Stallions by 7 wickets.

--IANS

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