135th Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong FC reach QF with thrilling draw against Langsning FC

Shillong, Aug 13 (IANS) Shillong Lajong FC booked their place in the quarterfinals of the 135th Durand Cup as they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Langsning FC in a Group E fixture, played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Thursday.

The result was enough to see Shillong Lajong finish top of the group with seven points, despite a spirited performance from Langsning FC, who ended their campaign second in Group E on five points.

Joao Vitor de Paula Morais (Jota) struck twice for Shillong Lajong, on either side of the half-hour mark, before Everbrighton Sana added a third late on. Langsning FC, who fought back valiantly, found the net through Kyrmenskhem Mukhim, Wadajied Kynsai Ryngkhlem and Syed Ahmed, the last of those arriving deep into second-half stoppage time.

The result also confirmed East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC's place in the quarterfinals as the two best second-placed teams across the tournament, courtesy of a superior goal difference record.

Shillong Lajong signalled their intent inside the opening thirty seconds, winning an early free kick that Phrangki Buam whipped dangerously into the box, only for Langsning to scramble the danger clear.

The chances continued to come at both ends. Jota tested Langsning goalkeeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh from outside the box in the fifth minute, the effort straight enough for Lyngdoh to hold after an initial spill. Langsning responded through a goalmouth scramble in the eighth minute, Chusrang Sangma's long throw cannoning off the crossbar before Shillong Lajong cleared their lines.

There was real tempo to proceedings from the outset, both sides committed to open, transitional football despite the significant stakes on offer. Shillong Lajong came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 13th minute, Sana squaring the ball across an unguarded goal for Abhay Gurung, who could not quite make the contact required.

Langsning had opportunities of their own. Sangma's low strike was well blocked by Joedson Dos Santos in the 18th minute, and a second effort from distance five minutes later was comfortably held by Shillong Lajong goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar.

The deadlock broke in the 26th minute, born of a defensive mix-up. Joedson's attempted line-breaking pass towards Jota was intercepted by Langsning captain Atlanson Kharmaw, only for the ball to squirm loose and fall straight into Jota's path. With space opening up ahead of him, Jota drove into the box and slotted home calmly.

Shillong Lajong doubled their advantage four minutes later, and the second goal carried real quality. Sana produced an inventive backheel under pressure to release Jota, who danced past his marker with a couple of stepovers before finding the far corner.

To their credit, Langsning did not retreat. Their approach remained committed even at two goals down, understanding that only victory would secure their own passage to the quarter-finals. Syed Ahmed forced a smart save from Sarkar in the 37th minute, and Mukhim headed over from close range four minutes later after Sangma's long throw had picked him out unmarked.

Shillong Lajong nearly extended their lead early in the second half, but Buam's low effort was saved by Lyngdoh before Tremiki Lamurong's follow-up lacked the conviction to trouble the goalkeeper further.

Langsning's response arrived within two minutes. Sangma's delivery from the left found Mukhim unmarked, and the forward headed home from close range to halve the deficit in the 49th minute.

The goal visibly unsettled the momentum of the contest, Langsning surging forward in search of an equaliser while Shillong Lajong found themselves increasingly camped in their own half. That pressure told in the 63rd minute, Mukhim showing composure to leave a crossfield pass for Denelson Pyngrope, whose cross was met by Wadajied's towering header to level the scores.

Shillong Lajong searched for a response of their own, with Buam beating his marker to work an opening in the box in the 69th minute, only for Lyngdoh to block his attempted cutback. Both sides continued to trade chances through an increasingly open contest, each committed to finding a winner rather than settling for the point that would, in Shillong Lajong's case, have been enough regardless.

The breakthrough eventually arrived in the 83rd minute, and it was a fine team goal. Captain Kenstar Kharshong's cross from the left found Sana unmarked at the far post, his header beating Lyngdoh at the near post to restore Shillong Lajong's lead.

Langsning refused to yield. In the first minute of second-half stoppage time, a short corner routine led to a cross from the right that Shillong Lajong failed to clear, and Ahmed rose at the back post to head home the equaliser and complete a memorable fightback.

There was no further twist to come. Shillong Lajong held firm through the closing stages to see out the point that confirmed their place at the top of Group E, while Langsning's brave pursuit of a winning goal ultimately went unrewarded.

--IANS

bsk/