DPL 2026: Shivam stars as Outer Delhi Warriors edge West Delhi Lions by five wickets

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Off-spin bowling all-rounder Shivam Sharma produced an impressive all-round display as Outer Delhi Warriors registered a five-wicket victory over West Delhi Lions in the 2026 Delhi Premier League (DPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday.

Electing to bat, defending champions West Delhi Lions were bundled out for 178 in 19.4 overs, as they were hampered by frequent dismissals that prevented them from building substantial middle-order partnerships.

The Lions were tottering at 119/7 before skipper Ayush Doseja took charge of the innings. Doseja hit a crucial 59 off 33 balls, laced with six fours and two sixes, and found support in Ajay Rana, who smashed a quickfire 16-ball 27, studded with a four and three sixes, to stitch a valuable 39-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Senior left-handed batter Nitish Rana had earlier set a brisk tempo with a fiery 35 off 17 deliveries, laced with two fours and four sixes. For the Warriors, Shivam was the standout performer, returning figures of 3-25 in his four overs. Left-arm spinner Harsh Tyagi provided effective control at the other end by taking 2-17 in his four overs.

In response, the Warriors laid a strong foundation through openers Priyansh Arya (23) and Yajas Sharma (25), who stitched a 49-run opening stand off 24 balls. However, a mini middle-order collapse reduced them to 88/3 in 8.1 overs, thus briefly handing the momentum back to the Lions.

Akshay Saini then anchored the chase with a composed 42 off 32 balls alongside Mohit Panwar (retired hurt on 31) to keep the required rate within reach. Despite Saini’s dismissal causing a late flutter, Shivam (13 not out) and Tyagi (10 not out) re-applied themselves to hold their nerves in the closing stages and steer the Warriors home without further hiccups and be in second spot in the points table, behind table toppers Central Delhi Kings.

--IANS

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