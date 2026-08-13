August 13, 2026 10:44 PM हिंदी

No ship can safely pass Hormuz without our permission: Iranian army

No ship can safely pass Hormuz without our permission: Iranian army (File Image)

Tehran, Aug 13 (IANS) Iran's main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, on Thursday stated that no vessel can safely transit the Strait of Hormuz without the permission of Iran, local media reported.

"The false American claims that ships are passing through the Strait of Hormuz normally are nothing more than lies and falsehoods," the spokesman of the headquarters stated, Iran’s state-controlled Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported.

"It is announced that the Strait of Hormuz, as in the past, is under the complete management and control of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and no commercial ship or tanker will be able to safely transit through this strait without the permission and supervision of the powerful Iranian armed forces," he added.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Aragchi said that the US has miscalculated the war on Iran.

"The US has long miscalculated due to intelligence failures. Case in point: The war on Iran. Now, an even bigger miscalculation on the Strait of Hormuz. Worse than fake news is fake intelligence. Be careful," he stated on X.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said the United States has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz and indicated that Washington intends to retain its hold over the strategic waterway.

"The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I think we will keep it!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The US President described the naval blockade in sweeping terms. He said Iran could do nothing to challenge it.

"Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, ‘a wall of steel,’ and there is nothing Iran can do about it," Trump said.

The President did not provide operational details about the blockade. He also did not say how long the US expected to maintain control of the Strait or set out the conditions under which the operation could end.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

No pressure of captaincy; we are built for challenges, says Meerut's Rinku Singh at the Captains' Meet ahead of the UPT20 League Season 4 in Lucknow on Thursday. Photo credit: UPCA

UPT20 League: No pressure of captaincy; we are built for challenges, says Meerut's Rinku Singh

Dipak's four-fer, Ghadigaonkar's fifty seal 7-wicket win for Charaideo Sunrisers in match number 25 of the Assam Premier League 2026 at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on Thursday. Photo credit: APL 2026

APL 2026: Dipak's four-fer, Ghadigaonkar's fifty seal 7-wicket win for Charaideo Sunrisers

EAM Jaishankar meets Liberian FM, discusses safety and security of commercial shipping

EAM Jaishankar meets Liberian FM, discusses safety and security of commercial shipping

'Rahul Gandhi turned foreign policy critique into cheap political theatre'

'Rahul Gandhi turned foreign policy critique into cheap political theatre'

Chasing ‘Cricket Nirvana’ - Moises Henriques sets sights on guiding Portugal to T20 WC

Chasing ‘Cricket Nirvana’ - Henriques sets sights on guiding Portugal to T20 WC

Lawmsangzuala's hat-trick inspires Jamshedpur FC to six-goal rout of Indian Air Force FT in the final Group C fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: Lawmsangzuala's hat-trick inspires Jamshedpur FC to six-goal rout of Indian Air Force FT

Shivam Sharma stars as Outer Delhi Warriors edge West Delhi Lions by five wickets in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: DPL

DPL 2026: Shivam stars as Outer Delhi Warriors edge West Delhi Lions by five wickets

No ship can safely pass Hormuz without our permission: Iranian army (File Image)

No ship can safely pass Hormuz without our permission: Iranian army

BLA releases video of attacks on Pak military in Balochistan (File Image)

BLA releases video of attacks on Pak military in Balochistan

Ridhima Dilawari maintains three-shot lead, eyes fourth title in 12th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) 2026 at the picturesque Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo credit: WPGT 2026

WPGT 2026: Ridhima maintains three-shot lead, eyes fourth title in 12th Leg