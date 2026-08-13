'Rahul Gandhi turned foreign policy critique into cheap political theatre'

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks at the Rachnatmak Congress convention have sparked criticism over the increasingly 'personal and coarse' nature of political discourse.

While attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, LoP Gandhi mocked the Prime Minister's public embraces with foreign leaders and staged a hug with Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit.

Dikshit then brought Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni into the exchange, turning what could have remained a political joke into a remark that critics described as "crude" and "inappropriate".

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, hit out at Prime Minister Modi's foreign policy, implying that he overly simplifies diplomacy by focusing on symbolic gestures like hugging foreign leaders.

The remark was a sarcastic jab questioning the depth and seriousness of the Prime Minister's approach to international relations.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit joined the criticism by making a veiled reference involving Italian Prime Minister Meloni, further mocking PM Modi's foreign engagements.

The Opposition has every right to challenge the Union government's diplomatic strategy, international relationships and use of personal diplomacy. But serious criticism should be built around facts, policy and outcomes -- not theatrical gestures and innuendo.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj sharply criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying his remarks made him appear "less like the Leader of the Opposition and more like a failed stand-up comedian".

She accused the LoP of resorting to "locker-room talk and cheap innuendos" and said that the country deserves a Leader of the Opposition who treats the office with greater dignity.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla similarly questioned how low political debate could go, saying that disagreement with PM Modi is entirely legitimate but dragging a woman foreign leader into what he characterised as a crude joke was neither wit nor statesmanship.

His broader point deserves consideration: political opponents can attack PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah or government policies as aggressively as they wish, but personal insinuations do not strengthen the Opposition's case.

Analysts say that the irony is that the event was called "Rachnatmak Congress"—suggesting constructive politics.

"Constructive opposition should mean holding the government accountable on unemployment, the economy, national security, diplomacy and governance. Rahul Gandhi has the constitutional platform to do precisely that," they remarked.

--IANS

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