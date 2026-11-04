November 04, 2026 9:49 PM हिंदी

ABVP victory a decisive blow to ‘divisive’, ‘anarchist’ forces: HM Amit Shah on Ladakh University polls

ABVP victory a decisive blow to ‘divisive’, ‘anarchist’ forces: HM Amit Shah on Ladakh University polls (Photo: IANS)

Leh, Nov 4 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the decisive victory of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the Ladakh university students' union election is a decisive blow to “divisive” and “anarchist” forces in the country.

Amit Shah said on X, “Congratulations to the karyakartas of ABVP on their stellar victory in the University of Ladakh Students' Union election. This resounding triumph deals a decisive blow to the divisive and anarchic forces and reaffirms that nationalism remains the first choice of our younger generation.

“My gratitude to our patriotic young Indians for their unwavering support for nationalism,” he said.

In the election results declared on Tuesday, ABVP secured a significant victory in the Ladakh University Students' Union elections, winning five of the eight positions contested.

The elected candidates include Dawa Namgyal as president, Tsering Yangdol as vice president, Stanzin Rigdol as general secretary, Rabskit Dolma as joint secretary and Tenzin Tsewang as sports secretary.

Commenting on the outcome, Sannak Shrivats, State secretary, ABVP Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, said the victory reflected students' confidence in ABVP's commitment to student welfare, academic development and constructive leadership.

“This mandate sends a clear message that Gen Z is with the ABVP and believes in its vision of responsible student leadership”, Sannak Shrivats said.

He described the outcome as a proud moment for the organisation and expressed confidence that the newly elected representatives would work dedicatedly to address students' concerns and strengthen the academic environment at Ladakh University.

Dorjay Namgyal, National Executive Council (NEC) Member, ABVP, said the mandate reflected students' trust in the organization's student-centric activities.

He also acknowledged the efforts of ABVP Ladakh activists during the election process and expressed confidence that the elected representatives would work responsibly for the welfare, rights and academic interests of students.

ABVP Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh reiterated its commitment to strengthening student leadership, addressing campus-related concerns and promoting a constructive academic environment across the Himalayan region.

--IANS

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