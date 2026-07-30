Nepali PM urges calm as communal violence spreads across southern districts

Kathmandu, July 30 (IANS) Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah on Thursday appealed for calm following deadly violence in several districts of the southeastern Madhesh Province, triggered by communal clashes between Hindu and Muslim communities that began in Sunsari district on Sunday.

In a televised address to the nation, Shah said the government was treating the situation with the utmost seriousness and expressed condolences over the deaths of three people—Jay Prakash Mehta, Om Prakash Mehta, and Ganesh Yadav—during the clashes with police.

Prime Minister Shah assured the public that those responsible for the recent incidents in Sunsari, Siraha, and other affected districts would face legal action following a fair and transparent investigation.

"I want to assure everyone that the investigation will be conducted in a completely fair and transparent manner," the prime minister said. "The government is committed to bringing all those responsible, whoever they may be, within the ambit of the law."

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs had already formed an investigation committee to probe the incidents and instructed health authorities to ensure prompt treatment for those injured.

Calling on the public to act responsibly, Prime Minister Shah urged people not to spread rumours, unverified information, or content that could incite communal hostility through social media or other platforms.

Shah's address came amid mounting criticism over his government's alleged inaction as communal violence spread across several Tarai districts.

Opposition leaders accused him of failing to provide national leadership during the crisis. They also criticised his decision not to convene an all-party meeting and pointed to the absence of both the prime minister and the home minister from an all-party meeting called on Wednesday by ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane. Critics further faulted Shah for not briefing President Ram Chandra Poudel on the deteriorating security situation and the government's response.

Prime Minister Shah met President Poudel on Thursday.

Several districts in Madhesh Province remained tense on Thursday as protests triggered by the violence in the Kaptanganj area of Sunsari spread across the region. Clashes broke out between police and demonstrators in several locations, including Golbazar and Lahan in Siraha district and Janakpurdham in Dhanusha district, during demonstrations organised by various groups throughout the day.

A teenager, Ganesh Yadav, was killed after being shot during the clashes in Siraha, while Jaya Prakash Mehta died from injuries he had sustained during the clashes in Sunsari on Sunday. Om Prakash Mehta was also killed during the clashes in Sunsari on Sunday.

Several police personnel were injured in clashes in Dhanusha and Siraha. Arson incidents were also reported in Siraha. As the protests turned violent, authorities imposed curfews in several parts of Siraha and Janakpurdham in Dhanusha district, while a prohibitory order was issued in Parsa district, all of which border India.

The violence began on July 26 when localised clashes erupted between Hindu and Muslim groups in the Kaptanganj area of Dewanganj Rural Municipality-3 in Sunsari district. Hindu devotees carrying holy water for the Bolbam festival during the month of Saun were heading toward Kaptanganj Chowk from the Koshi Barrage while playing loud DJ music.

According to police, some members of the Muslim community objected to the loud music, triggering an argument between the two sides. The dispute escalated into pushing and shoving before turning violent. Large crowds from both communities gathered at the scene armed with improvised weapons, including sticks, stones, bamboo poles, and iron rods, prompting police intervention. During the operation, a youth identified as Om Prakash Mehta was killed after being struck by police gunfire.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), chaired by PM Shah on Thursday, reviewed Nepal's overall security situation, including the recent violence in Sunsari, and decided to strengthen coordination among security agencies and other stakeholders to preserve social harmony and national unity.

According to a statement issued by Nepal's Prime Minister's Secretariat after the meeting, the Council assessed the country's overall security environment. It resolved to enhance coordination among security agencies and relevant stakeholders to maintain peace, social harmony, and national unity.

As the violence intensified, opposition parties stepped up their criticism of the prime minister, accusing him of failing to build national consensus in response to the crisis.

Former Prime Minister and Nepali Communist Party (NCP) coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said dialogue and cooperation among political parties during difficult times had long been one of the finest traditions of Nepali politics, but accused the current government of failing to uphold that spirit.

"Prime Minister Balen Shah has failed to play the leadership role expected of him amid the tense situation that has emerged in Sunsari and other districts of eastern Nepal," he said while addressing a meeting of the House of Representatives on Thursday.

--IANS

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