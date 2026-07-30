Kites fly in Glasgow as Commonwealth Sport look ahead to Amdavad 2030 Centenary Games

Glasgow, July 30 (IANS) Glasgow 2026 gold medallist Reuben Ward of Scotland and silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar of India joined representatives from Commonwealth Sport and Team India in looking ahead to the 2030 Commonwealth Games, being hosted by Amdavad in Gujarat.

Inspired by Amdavad's annual kite festival, 30 children from the local community group Glasgow Indians Association marked the occasion by flying kites emblazoned with Scottish and Indian flags through the streets of Glasgow.

The kites were flown along John Street, which contains the City Chambers – the spot where Sir Chris Hoy and Greg McHugh entered the TARDIS during this year's Opening Ceremony. The two-day kite festival is the beating heart of Gujarat's cultural calendar, attracting master kite flyers, makers and spectators from across the globe, with thousands of kites of every shape, size and colour filling the sky.

The athletes and children were joined by Commonwealth Sport President Dr Donald Rukare, CEO Katie Sadleir, and their counterparts from Team India, President Dr. P.T. Usha and CEO Raghuram Iyer, as well as Commonwealth Games Scotland CEO, Jon Doig.

Scotland's breakout star, gymnast Reuben Ward, said: "Glasgow 2026 and the Commonwealth Games will forever have a special place in my heart – I wouldn't have been able to achieve what I have without everyone who came out to support me. I hope to be there in India in four years, representing Team Scotland again."

India's long jump silver medallist, Murali Sreeshankar, said: "It's exciting to see the Games starting their journey to my home country – we can't wait to welcome the world in 2030. Being in Glasgow, I've seen how the local community gets behind the Games and its athletes. This feels like a new era for the Games now, and I know it will be very special in Amdavad."

Commonwealth Sport President, Dr Donald Rukare, said: "This moment looks ahead to Amdavad 2030 and our ambition to build a long-lasting legacy for the Commonwealth Games. With Amdavad and the Malta 2027 Commonwealth Youth Games on the horizon, the Movement has a very bright future."

Commonwealth Games Association of India President Dr. P.T. Usha said: "Seeing children in Glasgow flying kites for India is a special moment for all of us. It's a small taste of the welcome Amdavad will give the Commonwealth in 2030, and we can't wait to build on everything Glasgow 2026 has done to bring people together through sport."

--IANS

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