Gujarat Dy CM discusses avenues for enhanced cooperation with Cabinet Secretary of Scotland

Glasgow, July 30 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, met the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport of Scotland, Stephen Flynn, on the sidelines of the India-Scotland Business Forum in Glasgow and explored avenues for enhanced cooperation.

"Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Harsh Sanghavi, met Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism & Transport of Scotland Mr. Stephen Flynn on the sidelines of the India-Scotland Business Forum in Glasgow," the Consulate General of India in Edinburgh wrote on X.

"The meeting provided an opportunity to strengthen India–Scotland engagement and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including renewable energy, life sciences, fintech and education. They reaffirmed the shared commitment to deepening economic partnerships and fostering closer bilateral ties," it added.

The Consulate General of India, along with the Scottish Government, organised the Scotland–India Business Forum on Thursday in Glasgow in partnership with the UK India Business Council.

"The forum was attended by the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, the High Commissioner of India to the UK, the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism & Transport, Stephen Flynn, along with Indian and Scottish business leaders. Through presentations, panel discussions, and networking sessions, participants explored new trade and investment opportunities arising from the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), with a focus on strengthening partnerships in sectors including food & drink, renewables, and life sciences," the Consulate General stated on X.

Dy CM Sanghavi inaugurated the Amdavad Experience Centre – Glasgow 2026 today, showcasing the vision and journey towards the Amdavad 2030 Commonwealth Games.

"We were honoured to have the Deputy First Minister of Scotland, Jenny Gilruth, as Chief Guest, along with the Lord Provost & Lord Lieutenant of Glasgow, Jacqueline McLaren, at the inauguration," the Consulate General in Scotland wrote on X.

"Opening to the public from today, the Experience Centre invites visitors to discover Amdavad’s vibrant heritage, rich culture, innovation and sporting excellence through interactive exhibits, live artisan demonstrations, authentic Indian culinary experiences and exciting sports showcases," it added.

--IANS

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