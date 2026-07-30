IASV Triveni completes 'Samudra Pradakshina' with all-women crew

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The nine-member all-women crew of IASV Triveni has completed Samudra Pradakshina, a 314-day Tri-services circumnavigation sailing expedition covering nearly 25,500 nautical miles across four oceans.

The Ministry of Defence said the crew crossed all meridians, the Equator twice, the International Date Line, and rounded the Three Great Capes, including the formidable Drake Passage, earning membership in the prestigious fraternity of Cape Horners.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitated the nine women officers of the Army, Navy, and Air Force in New Delhi, praising their courage and determination. He described the expedition as a testament to Nari Shakti and an outstanding example of Tri-service jointness and synergy.

The officers shared their experiences, noting that their commitment to making the nation proud kept them motivated despite immense physical and mental challenges. Singh remarked that their dedication had inspired him, adding that their achievement demonstrated how conviction and determination can help accomplish any goal.

He said the successful completion of Samudra Pradakshina shattered stereotypes about women in arduous military missions. “You have proven that physical capability, mental toughness, and leadership qualities are not bound by gender. Every daughter in India can look at you and believe that she, too, can cross oceans and conquer the world,” he told the officers.

Singh termed the expedition a shining example of Tri-service jointness, noting that officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force sailed together under one flag in pursuit of a shared mission. He also commended the team for showcasing India’s engineering excellence and indigenous capabilities during their port calls abroad.

Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, and other senior officers were present.

The Ministry said the mission’s success was made possible through meticulous planning, two years of intensive training, a 24x7 shore-based support network, and the commitment of numerous organisations. The expedition fulfilled all internationally recognised criteria for circumnavigation.

Beyond its maritime achievement, Samudra Pradakshina also served as military diplomacy, with IASV Triveni showcasing India’s cultural heritage, maritime traditions, and professionalism during global port calls.

--IANS

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