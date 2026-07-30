India, China agree to enhance mutual cooperation and communication in trade and economic ties

Beijing, July 30 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, and Yan Dong, Member of the CPC Leadership Group of the Ministry of Commerce and Vice Minister, met on Thursday and agreed to enhance mutual cooperation and communication on trade and economic ties.

"Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami met H.E. Mr Yan Dong, Member of the CPC Leadership Group of the Ministry of Commerce and Vice Minister, today. They exchanged views on enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties, including the need for sustainable trade and enhanced market access for Indian products like pharmaceuticals. Towards this end, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation and communication," the Embassy of India in Beijing wrote on X.

On Wednesday, Pratik Mathur, Consul General of India in Shanghai, met CPC Party Secretary Shi Huifang and discussed Shi’s recent visit to India, where he visited Delhi and Bengaluru.

"Consul General Shri Pratik Mathur was welcomed by CPC Party Secretary HE Shi Huifang on an official visit to Shaoxing prefecture-level city in Zhejiang province today. Both sides had an engaging discussion on Party Secretary Shi’s recent visit to India, where he visited Delhi and Bengaluru," the Consulate General of India in Shanghai wrote on X.

According to the Consulate, the Consul General thanked the city’s leadership for the support extended to the Indian athletics team during the second Asian Relay Championships last month when Indian athletes won multiple medals, highlighted by a historic gold in the 4x100 metre women’s relay event.

"Consul General also used the opportunity to interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora and, at the invitation of Lu Xun Foundation, visit the home of China’s poet laureate, paying tribute to his strong friendship with Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore," the Consulate highlighted.

Earlier this week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri paid an official visit to China, during which he held discussions with Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed means of advancing the vision of the two leaders that India and China are partners and development opportunities for each other, including through mutually beneficial outcomes across trade and economic ties, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas.

--IANS

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