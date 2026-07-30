PM Narendra Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, marking the first such visit since her return on July 26 from a three-nation State visit to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania that further strengthened India's ties with the three European countries.

The President's Secretariat shared the update through a social media post, though no official detail was mentioned regarding the agenda or about the issues discussed.

Such interactions are usually held to update the President on important developments where the Prime Minister briefs the head of state on matters concerning governance, legislation, policy initiatives, Parliamentary proceedings, and matters of national significance.

The visit follows a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held earlier on Thursday, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, to review the situation in the context of ongoing West Asia conflict and measures taken by various ministries and concerned departments.

The CCS discussed government initiatives taken to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products, including LPG and fertiliser.

Steps have also been taken to expand Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections and for facilitating industrial substitution of LPG through expansion of the National Gas Grid, augmentation of LNG import and regasification infrastructure, expansion of City Gas Distribution networks, and time-bound pipeline and last-mile connectivity approvals under the Pipeline Infrastructure Order, 2026.

The Prime Minister has emphasised on the Union government to continue the approach adopted to tackle the challenges arising due to the crisis.

A unified coordinated mechanism will be put in place for regular monitoring of all the developments to ensure expeditious implementation of appropriate measures to safeguard the interests of the citizens.

Thursday's Rashtrapati Bhavan meeting also assumes significance as the Monsoon Session of Parliament is underway where the Union government is engaged on a range of legislative and administrative matters.

The session has been witnessing a Parliamentary blockade since its beginning last week principally over the recent protests over examination paper leak though the government introduced stringent measures through an amendment this week.

--IANS

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