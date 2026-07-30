July 31, 2026 12:57 AM हिंदी

PM Narendra Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

PM Narendra Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, marking the first such visit since her return on July 26 from a three-nation State visit to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania that further strengthened India's ties with the three European countries.

The President's Secretariat shared the update through a social media post, though no official detail was mentioned regarding the agenda or about the issues discussed.

Such interactions are usually held to update the President on important developments where the Prime Minister briefs the head of state on matters concerning governance, legislation, policy initiatives, Parliamentary proceedings, and matters of national significance.

The visit follows a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held earlier on Thursday, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, to review the situation in the context of ongoing West Asia conflict and measures taken by various ministries and concerned departments.

The CCS discussed government initiatives taken to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products, including LPG and fertiliser.

Steps have also been taken to expand Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections and for facilitating industrial substitution of LPG through expansion of the National Gas Grid, augmentation of LNG import and regasification infrastructure, expansion of City Gas Distribution networks, and time-bound pipeline and last-mile connectivity approvals under the Pipeline Infrastructure Order, 2026.

The Prime Minister has emphasised on the Union government to continue the approach adopted to tackle the challenges arising due to the crisis.

A unified coordinated mechanism will be put in place for regular monitoring of all the developments to ensure expeditious implementation of appropriate measures to safeguard the interests of the citizens.

Thursday's Rashtrapati Bhavan meeting also assumes significance as the Monsoon Session of Parliament is underway where the Union government is engaged on a range of legislative and administrative matters.

The session has been witnessing a Parliamentary blockade since its beginning last week principally over the recent protests over examination paper leak though the government introduced stringent measures through an amendment this week.

--IANS

jb/khz

LATEST NEWS

Samaleswari Sporting bounce back with a dominant win over Baghpat FC in the 135th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: Samaleswari Sporting bounce back with dominant win over Baghpat FC

PM Modi welcomes passage of anti-paper leak Bill by Parliament, says will make examination system more 'robust'

PM Modi welcomes passage of anti-paper leak Bill by Parliament, says will make examination system more 'robust'

Kites fly in Glasgow as Commonwealth Sport look ahead to Amdavad 2030 Centenary Games

Kites fly in Glasgow as Commonwealth Sport look ahead to Amdavad 2030 Centenary Games

'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' scheme aims to make rural women farmers self-reliant in MP

'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' scheme aims to make rural women farmers self-reliant in MP

IASV Triveni completes 'Samudra Pradakshina' covering nearly 25,500 nautical miles with all-women crew

IASV Triveni completes 'Samudra Pradakshina' with all-women crew

PM Narendra Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

PM Narendra Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Gujarat Dy CM discusses avenues for enhanced cooperation with Cabinet Secretary of Scotland

Gujarat Dy CM discusses avenues for enhanced cooperation with Cabinet Secretary of Scotland

PM Modi chairs meeting to review situation in West Asia and measures taken by Ministries (File Image)

PM Modi chairs meeting to review situation in West Asia

India, China agree to enhance mutual cooperation and communication in trade and economic ties

India, China agree to enhance mutual cooperation and communication in trade and economic ties

Under-fire Nepali PM Balendra Shah urges calm as communal violence spreads across southern districts (File Image)

Nepali PM urges calm as communal violence spreads across southern districts