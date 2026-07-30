July 31, 2026 12:57 AM हिंदी

PM Modi chairs meeting to review situation in West Asia

PM Modi chairs meeting to review situation in West Asia and measures taken by Ministries (File Image)

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the fourth special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review India’s preparedness amid the escalating West Asia conflict, focusing on energy supplies, fertiliser availability, and the safety of citizens and seafarers.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Cabinet Secretary briefed the CCS on the current geopolitical situation and outlined measures taken to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products, including LNG, LPG, and fertilisers. He said procurement sources for LPG had been diversified and refineries were operating at utilisation levels exceeding 100 per cent, ensuring continued production of petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products.

The meeting also reviewed initiatives to expand Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections, which have seen a substantial increase. Fertiliser requirements for the forthcoming Rabi season were assessed, with alternate sources discussed. PM Modi directed that all measures be taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of fertilisers.

The situation of seafarers serving on domestic and foreign-flagged vessels in conflict zones was deliberated. PM Modi instructed the establishment of a mechanism to provide timely information, emergency assistance, and counselling to seafarers and their families.

He emphasised that all efforts must be made to safeguard citizens and the Indian diaspora from the impact of the conflict. Stressing the importance of energy independence, he called for greater focus on renewable energy sources, including solar and other non-fossil fuels.

The PMO statement said the Prime Minister directed that a “whole-of-government approach” be continued, with a unified coordinated mechanism for regular monitoring of developments to ensure expeditious implementation of measures to safeguard citizens’ interests.

--IANS

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