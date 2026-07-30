'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' scheme aims to make rural women farmers self-reliant in MP

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), July 30 (IANS) The 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' initiative in Madhya Pradesh has emerged as promising initiative to increase the income of rural families and make women farmers financially self-reliant.

Launched under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) during the financial year 2025–26, the initiative aims to select 100 beneficiaries in each development block who own at least two bighas of land with adequate irrigation facilities.

Rajendra Kumar Chauhan, block manager at Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, said that 100 beneficiaries have been selected in the district, as part of the initiative.

"Eligibility required at least two bighas of land with adequate irrigation facilities. Beneficiaries were selected through Self-Help Groups, Village Organisations, and Cluster Level Federations," he told IANS.

He added that through the convergence of NRLM and MGNREGA, beneficiaries are being provided fruit-bearing saplings, wire fencing, and wages for three years.

"The objective of the scheme is to enhance the income of rural families. Along with cultivating fruit trees such as mango, orange, and pomegranate, beneficiaries can continue growing crops like wheat and soybean. After about three years, fruit production will become a permanent source of income," Chauhan said.

He also added that the scheme is also connecting women with livelihood opportunities through Self-Help Groups and strengthening their economic independence.

"It is playing an important role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating 'Lakhpati Didis'," he asserted.

Speaking to IANS, Tina Meghwal, a beneficiary farmer from Banskheda village, said: "The name of my self-help group is Tejaji Maharaj Swayam Sahayata Samuh. Under the government's 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' scheme, Krishi Sakhi Sangeeta Didi told us to plant saplings."

"We planted them (saplings) and followed her guidance, including spraying medicines. We received money for wire fencing and for the saplings. Our income has improved, and we are also receiving wages through MGNREGA, which will continue for three years. It has now been about three years since we planted the saplings of the orchard, and the trees have started bearing fruit," she added.

Another female farmer who is also a beneficiary of the scheme, echoed, saying: "A Krishi Sakhi informed me about the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' scheme. I have benefited a lot from it. I planted fruit-bearing saplings, and it has been around one year since then. I received funds for wire fencing as well as wages, and I will continue to receive wages for three years. This is a very good scheme and provides great benefits from the government."

--IANS

cg/khz