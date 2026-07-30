July 31, 2026 12:57 AM हिंदी

PM Modi welcomes passage of anti-paper leak Bill by Parliament, says will make examination system more 'robust'

PM Modi welcomes passage of anti-paper leak Bill by Parliament, says will make examination system more 'robust'

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the passage of a Bill ensuring strict actions against any examination paper leak, saying that it will now make the system more robust.

"We have initiated successive steps towards a trustworthy education system. It included setting up a task force, fast track courts, considering the viewpoints of states. Because, since the past few decades, state and the Union governments have been facing the problem of exam-paper leaks," the Prime Minister said on Thursday evening in a video statement released on social media.

In a video message posted on X, PM Modi said: "Parliament passes a Bill that makes our examination system more robust!"

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was passed by the Lok Sabha earlier this week, was cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

It now needs President Droupadi Murmu's assent before it becomes law.

"The future of children was facing uncertainties. Education reform is mandatory for all states and the Centre. It requires the use of technology. Any group organising paper leak, those who play with the future of the country's children, will not go unpunished," the Prime Minister asserted.

He stressed on the need for stringent laws, which as promised, was introduced through the Bill.

Prime Minister Modi said that the stringent measures would serve its purpose in thwarting the syndicate involved in paper leaks and help the country achieving a dependable education system.

"Work will go on," he said, adding, "We'll not allow such situation to continue. With that faith, let us all together march ahead to achieve the dream of a developed India."

The NEET paper leak had brought thousands of student protesters to streets across the country.

The Union government spoke with the student representatives, and addressed their concerns.

-- IANS

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