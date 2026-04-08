Uncapped Ainsworth makes the cut, Vlaeminck misses out as CA unveil women’s central contract

Melbourne, April 8 (IANS) Cricket Australia have unveiled their women’s central contract list for the 2026–27 season, introducing fresh faces Lucy Hamilton and Chloe Ainsworth to strengthen pace-bowling resources ahead of a packed T20 calendar.

The 18-member roster features three changes from last year, with Tasmania allrounder Nicola Carey earning a recall after re-establishing herself at the international level.

Teenage left-arm seamer Hamilton has secured her maiden national contract following a rapid rise through the ranks. The 19-year-old made her senior debut across all three formats within a span of just over three weeks in March.

After leading Australia at the Under-19 World Cup in 2025, she broke into the senior side during an ODI against India in Hobart, soon followed by her Test debut at the WACA Ground. She capped off her breakthrough month with a T20I appearance against West Indies in St Vincent.

Western Australia pacer Ainsworth, 20, has also been rewarded despite not yet featuring in the senior national team. Widely regarded as a promising prospect since her emergence with the Perth Scorchers in 2023, she has claimed 40 wickets across three Women’s Big Bash League seasons at an average of 22.30 and an economy rate under seven. Her consistent performances have earned her multiple selections in the tournament’s Team of the Season.

Carey’s return to the contract list follows her re-entry into the Australian setup during the multi-format series against India earlier this year. The 32-year-old had opted out of a contract in 2023 to focus on domestic cricket with Tasmania, a decision that allowed her to refine her skills and gain exposure in overseas franchise leagues. Her improved performances ultimately paved the way back into the national side.

Meanwhile, former captain Alyssa Healy has been omitted from the list after concluding her Test career in Perth. Victoria’s Tess Flintoff and Tayla Vlaeminck also missed out.

Flintoff, who was included last season based on her potential, did not break into the national playing XI during her stint on the contract list. Vlaeminck, on the other hand, has been working her way back from a shoulder injury sustained during the 2024 T20 World Cup, recently returning to action in a domestic red-ball fixture.

Cricket Australia’s head of performance and national selector, Shawn Flegler, stated that while Flintoff and Vlaeminck are not currently contracted, they remain firmly in contention for future selection.

Australia’s upcoming schedule begins with the T20 World Cup in England, where the team will be aiming to bounce back from consecutive semi-final exits in recent ICC events.

As per the memorandum of understanding between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association, up to 18 players can hold national contracts. Those not initially selected still have the opportunity to earn upgrades during the season through a points-based system tied to international appearances.

Australia's contracted women's players 2026-27: Chloe Ainsworth, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

--IANS

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