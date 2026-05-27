Eid marked by grief for families of disappeared Baloch civilians in Pakistan

Quetta, May 27 (IANS) Several leading human rights organisations and student bodies on Wednesday strongly condemned the escalating wave of enforced disappearances of Baloch civilians, including women, across Pakistan, allegedly carried out by security forces, saying that for many affected families, Eid has turned into a period of grief, uncertainty and painful separation from their loved ones.

According to the Baloch Students Council (BSC) of Pakistan’s Punjab province, multiple students affiliated with the organisation's Punjab and Islamabad chapters have been forcibly disappeared, leaving their families without any credible information regarding their detention or whereabouts.

Expressing grave concern, the student body said that the dire situation not only causes severe mental anguish for the affected families but also raises serious questions regarding "fundamental human and legal principles".

“On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, while people around the world are celebrating with their families, the parents, siblings, and loved ones of the forcibly disappeared Baloch students are immersed in the sorrow of separation from their dear ones. For these families, the day of Eid has become a symbol of waiting, uncertainty, and grief,” the BSC, Punjab, stated.

Meanwhile, another Baloch woman, Habiba Peerjan, a resident of the Nazarabad Tump region in Balochistan, who is currently based in Karachi, was reportedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces on May 25 following a raid at her residence in Baldia Town.

According to the Baloch Women Forum, this marks her second enforced disappearance, as she was previously detained in May 2022 and released days later.

“The repeated targeting of Baloch women through enforced disappearances highlights a deeply troubling system of repression and collective punishment. It has created an atmosphere of fear and instability, leaving families in prolonged uncertainty without access to information, legal remedy or accountability,” the BWF stated.

Condemning the incident, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, demanded the immediate and safe release of Habiba, while calling on the Pakistani authorities to end the ongoing practice of enforced disappearances and harassment of families in Balochistan and Karachi.

Pakistani forces also reportedly carried out large-scale search operations in several parts of Balochistan on Monday, during which multiple civilians were taken into custody in overnight raids.

Citing sources, The Balochistan Post reported that Pakistani forces forcibly disappeared a shopkeeper identified as Saif-ur-Rehman during a late-night raid in the Doctor Colony area of Khuzdar district.

Reports further suggest that six more individuals were picked up in separate operations across the district, although their identities remain unconfirmed.

Additionally, Pakistani forces, along with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel, reportedly conducted a large-scale search operation overnight in the Windar area of the Lasbela district.

Residents alleged that security forces conducted house-to-house searches during which incidents of assault, vandalism and looting occurred.

Several civilians were reportedly taken into custody in Windar during the operation, with their current whereabouts remaining unknown.

--IANS

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