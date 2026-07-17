UN human rights offfice raises serious concerns about deadly unrest in PoK

Geneva, July 17 (IANS) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Friday raised serious concern about infringements on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) amid escalating unrest in the occupied territory that has left dozens of people dead and injured.

In a statement issued, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Jeremy Laurence, said that “the criminalisation of a civil society organisation and imposition of strict limitations on gatherings raise serious concerns about infringements on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association. Detained JAAC leaders must have access to legal representation and their families. Their rights to due process and fair trial must be fully guaranteed.”

According to the statement, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has called for calm and urged prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all deaths that have occurred due to the unrest, both amongst protesters and members of security forces.

The spokesperson noted that dozens of civilians, including law enforcement personnel, have reportedly been killed since June as tensions mounted ahead of the July 27 election in PoK.

Expressing grave concerns over Pakistani authorities’ response to the protest, the UN human rights office said, “The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) - a movement behind the protests comprising traders, transporters, students, lawyers, activists and others – has been banned under anti-terrorism laws for allegedly threatening public order and security. Some of the group’s leaders have subsequently been arrested.”

The statement noted that the restrictions on internet access in the region were disproportionately undermining the right to freedom of expression, including freedom to seek, receive and share information at a time of heightened tensions. He urged the Pakistani authorities to ensure full internet access throughout the territory.

The High Commissioner called for meaningful and inclusive political dialogue to address the underlying issues and grievances of the local population in PoK.

The JAAC has suspended its long march until July 21, giving the Pakistani government what it described as "one final opportunity" to address its demands, as the unrest in PoK has claimed over 30 lives so far.

Following the expiry of the July 14 deadline, JAAC had mobilised thousands of supporters for a long march towards Muzaffarabad, with large participation from women and children. Caravans from across the region converged on Rawalakot and other protest sites.

However, after negotiations with Pakistani authorities, reportedly involving Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, and JAAC leaders, including Umar Nazir Kashmiri, the march was suspended.

The group warned that if no concrete action is taken, the long march toward Muzaffarabad will resume on July 22, while ongoing sit-ins across PoK will continue.

--IANS

scor/ksk/as