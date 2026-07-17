Mason’s daughter makes history, cracks NEET (UG) exam

Lucknow, July 17 (IANS) Draksha, the daughter of a mason in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for UG medical seats, the results of which were declared on Thursday night.

Draksha is the daughter of a mason named Ragib. The NEET aspirant braved many odds and overcame many obstacles to prove her mettle in one of the highly competitive exams. She secured 16,632nd rank in the NEET examinations.

Sharing her first reaction to her NEET success, she said she never let financial constraints hinder her education and believed that firm determination and hard work would help her dreams sail through.

Her success has brought immense joy and pride to the family, while her accomplishments, despite coming from a poor background, have made her a popular name in the entire district.

The remarkable feature of her success is that she achieved this milestone without expensive coaching, relying solely on her own hard work and online studies.

Today, there is a celebratory atmosphere in her home and neighbourhood, and all are rejoicing in her success by sharing sweets.

Her family resides in Sonta Rasulpur village in the Thana Bhawan area of ​​Shamli district.

Draksha, despite being disadvantaged and lacking a good education, worked tirelessly day and night and eventually proved her mettle by securing the 16,632nd rank in the NEET examination.

Draksha says that she always dreamt of becoming a good doctor and serving society since her childhood.

Although unable to afford expensive coaching fees, she refused to give up. She turned to the internet and prepared for the NEET exam by studying online at home. Today, the results of her hard work are evident to all.

Her mother, entire family, and teachers are immensely proud of her achievement.

Draksha's story serves as an inspiration for the thousands of students who abandon their dreams due to a lack of resources.

She has proven that with firm determination, no obstacle can stop one from reaching their goal.

--IANS

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